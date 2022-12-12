EXHIBIT TO MARK 10TH YEAR OF UIGWE’S RETURN News Today 입력 2022.12.12 (15:02) 수정 2022.12.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Oegyujanggak Uigwe returned to Korea after 145 years in the form of permanent lending after the French troops took away the books during the French invasion of Korea in 1866. Marking the 10th anniversary of its return, Oegyujanggak Uigwe has put on display. Let's check out the world of Oegyujanggak Uigwe, known to have one of the best qualities among the Royal Protocols of the Joseon Dynasty.



[Pkg]



A grand parade, held to celebrate the 60th birthday of King Jeongjo's mother. Uigwe or the Royal Protocols of the Joseon Dynasty meticulously recorded every participant, from horses down to flag bearers, in writing and painting. A scene that was described only in a few lines in the royal annals has been painstakingly documented in a book. Uigwe did not leave out any detail. The fastidiously-kept record describes the exteriors of a new palace building, where it was located and how it was used, and which utensils were used for the memorial service. The Uigwe drawing of the royal seal given to the crown prince looks exactly like the actual one.



[Soundbite] Lim Hye-gyeong(Researcher, Nat'l Museum of Korea) : "The record details the weight, materials, quantity and size. We can recreate the objects used back then with only the information provided in Uigwe."



The crowning piece of Uigwe is the one offered to the king for his private viewing.

The best painters and craftsmen of Joseon used the highest quality materials to create this incomparable treasure. Most of Oegyujanggak Uigwe returned from France are for the king, making it that much more valuable. This exhibit marking the 10th anniversary of Oegyujanggak Uigwe's return features the findings Korea has accumulated so far.



[Soundbite] Lim Hye-gyeong(Researcher, Nat'l Museum of Korea) : "You'll have a better understanding of the exhibition if you keep three words in mind - Uigwe, ritual and propriety."



Also featured at the exhibit are the enormous bookcases built especially for the exhibit and the video that brings to life a stately celebration hosted by King Sun-jo for his grandmother.

