EX-PRES. CHIEF OF STAFF QUESTIONED News Today 입력 2022.12.13 (15:09) 수정 2022.12.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors are questioning former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min related to the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the west sea. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said they summoned Noh for questioning Tuesday morning. The official served as former President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff and gave a report to Moon about the 2020 incident and investigation results at the time. Noh will likely be grilled over what was discussed or ordered during a ministerial meeting held the day after the fisheries official's death. Noh rejects all allegations.

EX-PRES. CHIEF OF STAFF QUESTIONED

입력 2022-12-13 15:09:29 수정 2022-12-13 16:45:14 News Today

