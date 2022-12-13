기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prosecutors are questioning former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min related to the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the west sea. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said they summoned Noh for questioning Tuesday morning. The official served as former President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff and gave a report to Moon about the 2020 incident and investigation results at the time. Noh will likely be grilled over what was discussed or ordered during a ministerial meeting held the day after the fisheries official's death. Noh rejects all allegations.
Prosecutors are questioning former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min related to the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the west sea. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said they summoned Noh for questioning Tuesday morning. The official served as former President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff and gave a report to Moon about the 2020 incident and investigation results at the time. Noh will likely be grilled over what was discussed or ordered during a ministerial meeting held the day after the fisheries official's death. Noh rejects all allegations.
- EX-PRES. CHIEF OF STAFF QUESTIONED
-
- 입력 2022-12-13 15:09:29
- 수정2022-12-13 16:45:14
[Anchor Lead]
Prosecutors are questioning former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min related to the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the west sea. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said they summoned Noh for questioning Tuesday morning. The official served as former President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff and gave a report to Moon about the 2020 incident and investigation results at the time. Noh will likely be grilled over what was discussed or ordered during a ministerial meeting held the day after the fisheries official's death. Noh rejects all allegations.
Prosecutors are questioning former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min related to the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the west sea. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said they summoned Noh for questioning Tuesday morning. The official served as former President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff and gave a report to Moon about the 2020 incident and investigation results at the time. Noh will likely be grilled over what was discussed or ordered during a ministerial meeting held the day after the fisheries official's death. Noh rejects all allegations.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음