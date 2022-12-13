DOMESTIC MISSILE TO BE INSTALLED ON FA-50

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
It has been found that the South Korean military has successfully developed a supersonic cruise missile, which is 3 times faster than the existing missile models. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. The new development is expected to help suppress North's provocations and contribute towards boosting South Korea's defense exports.
[Pkg]
Launched from the ground, the missile precisely hits the target in the sea. It is a domestically developed supersonic cruise missile that is about three times faster than existing models. Along with high-power ballistic missiles, the new development is regarded as a core part of the nation's kill chain for preemptive strikes. The supersonic cruise missile was first developed as a surface-to-ship model a year ago. But it is now being developed as an air launched, multi-purpose version capable of hitting both ground and maritime targets. A prototype of the missile is now reportedly under construction for various performance tests. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. A flight test will likely take place as early as 2025. If it is successfully installed on the FA-50, which has a narrow radius of operations and is not fit for heavy armament, the use and application of the missile will be expanded greatly.
[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Defense Security Forum) : "The FA-50 now simply has a proximity support capability. With the missile, the aircraft will be able to hit a distant target."
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is also developing a home-grown long-range, air-to-ground missile that will be installed on the domestic KF-21 fighter. It plans to invest about 190 billion won by 2028.
[Soundbite] Yoo Hyung-geun(Defense Acquisition Program Administration) : "Needed technologies have been developed to some extent and we are now at the stage to test the development with a pilot model."
The agency expects the new missiles will promote the nation's domestic weapons development technology and eventually boost its defense exports.
It has been found that the South Korean military has successfully developed a supersonic cruise missile, which is 3 times faster than the existing missile models. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. The new development is expected to help suppress North's provocations and contribute towards boosting South Korea's defense exports.
[Pkg]
Launched from the ground, the missile precisely hits the target in the sea. It is a domestically developed supersonic cruise missile that is about three times faster than existing models. Along with high-power ballistic missiles, the new development is regarded as a core part of the nation's kill chain for preemptive strikes. The supersonic cruise missile was first developed as a surface-to-ship model a year ago. But it is now being developed as an air launched, multi-purpose version capable of hitting both ground and maritime targets. A prototype of the missile is now reportedly under construction for various performance tests. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. A flight test will likely take place as early as 2025. If it is successfully installed on the FA-50, which has a narrow radius of operations and is not fit for heavy armament, the use and application of the missile will be expanded greatly.
[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Defense Security Forum) : "The FA-50 now simply has a proximity support capability. With the missile, the aircraft will be able to hit a distant target."
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is also developing a home-grown long-range, air-to-ground missile that will be installed on the domestic KF-21 fighter. It plans to invest about 190 billion won by 2028.
[Soundbite] Yoo Hyung-geun(Defense Acquisition Program Administration) : "Needed technologies have been developed to some extent and we are now at the stage to test the development with a pilot model."
The agency expects the new missiles will promote the nation's domestic weapons development technology and eventually boost its defense exports.
- DOMESTIC MISSILE TO BE INSTALLED ON FA-50
-
- 입력 2022-12-13 15:09:29
- 수정2022-12-13 16:45:14
[Anchor Lead]
It has been found that the South Korean military has successfully developed a supersonic cruise missile, which is 3 times faster than the existing missile models. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. The new development is expected to help suppress North's provocations and contribute towards boosting South Korea's defense exports.
[Pkg]
Launched from the ground, the missile precisely hits the target in the sea. It is a domestically developed supersonic cruise missile that is about three times faster than existing models. Along with high-power ballistic missiles, the new development is regarded as a core part of the nation's kill chain for preemptive strikes. The supersonic cruise missile was first developed as a surface-to-ship model a year ago. But it is now being developed as an air launched, multi-purpose version capable of hitting both ground and maritime targets. A prototype of the missile is now reportedly under construction for various performance tests. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. A flight test will likely take place as early as 2025. If it is successfully installed on the FA-50, which has a narrow radius of operations and is not fit for heavy armament, the use and application of the missile will be expanded greatly.
[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Defense Security Forum) : "The FA-50 now simply has a proximity support capability. With the missile, the aircraft will be able to hit a distant target."
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is also developing a home-grown long-range, air-to-ground missile that will be installed on the domestic KF-21 fighter. It plans to invest about 190 billion won by 2028.
[Soundbite] Yoo Hyung-geun(Defense Acquisition Program Administration) : "Needed technologies have been developed to some extent and we are now at the stage to test the development with a pilot model."
The agency expects the new missiles will promote the nation's domestic weapons development technology and eventually boost its defense exports.
It has been found that the South Korean military has successfully developed a supersonic cruise missile, which is 3 times faster than the existing missile models. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. The new development is expected to help suppress North's provocations and contribute towards boosting South Korea's defense exports.
[Pkg]
Launched from the ground, the missile precisely hits the target in the sea. It is a domestically developed supersonic cruise missile that is about three times faster than existing models. Along with high-power ballistic missiles, the new development is regarded as a core part of the nation's kill chain for preemptive strikes. The supersonic cruise missile was first developed as a surface-to-ship model a year ago. But it is now being developed as an air launched, multi-purpose version capable of hitting both ground and maritime targets. A prototype of the missile is now reportedly under construction for various performance tests. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. A flight test will likely take place as early as 2025. If it is successfully installed on the FA-50, which has a narrow radius of operations and is not fit for heavy armament, the use and application of the missile will be expanded greatly.
[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Defense Security Forum) : "The FA-50 now simply has a proximity support capability. With the missile, the aircraft will be able to hit a distant target."
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is also developing a home-grown long-range, air-to-ground missile that will be installed on the domestic KF-21 fighter. It plans to invest about 190 billion won by 2028.
[Soundbite] Yoo Hyung-geun(Defense Acquisition Program Administration) : "Needed technologies have been developed to some extent and we are now at the stage to test the development with a pilot model."
The agency expects the new missiles will promote the nation's domestic weapons development technology and eventually boost its defense exports.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음