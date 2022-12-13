기사 본문 영역

DOMESTIC MISSILE TO BE INSTALLED ON FA-50
입력 2022.12.13 (15:09) 수정 2022.12.13 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

It has been found that the South Korean military has successfully developed a supersonic cruise missile, which is 3 times faster than the existing missile models. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. The new development is expected to help suppress North's provocations and contribute towards boosting South Korea's defense exports.

[Pkg]

Launched from the ground, the missile precisely hits the target in the sea. It is a domestically developed supersonic cruise missile that is about three times faster than existing models. Along with high-power ballistic missiles, the new development is regarded as a core part of the nation's kill chain for preemptive strikes. The supersonic cruise missile was first developed as a surface-to-ship model a year ago. But it is now being developed as an air launched, multi-purpose version capable of hitting both ground and maritime targets. A prototype of the missile is now reportedly under construction for various performance tests. This new missile will be loaded onto the home-grown light attack aircraft FA-50. A flight test will likely take place as early as 2025. If it is successfully installed on the FA-50, which has a narrow radius of operations and is not fit for heavy armament, the use and application of the missile will be expanded greatly.

[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Defense Security Forum) : "The FA-50 now simply has a proximity support capability. With the missile, the aircraft will be able to hit a distant target."

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is also developing a home-grown long-range, air-to-ground missile that will be installed on the domestic KF-21 fighter. It plans to invest about 190 billion won by 2028.

[Soundbite] Yoo Hyung-geun(Defense Acquisition Program Administration) : "Needed technologies have been developed to some extent and we are now at the stage to test the development with a pilot model."

The agency expects the new missiles will promote the nation's domestic weapons development technology and eventually boost its defense exports.
