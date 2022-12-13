‘N. KOREAN DOGS’ FIND NEW HOME IN GWANGJU News Today 입력 2022.12.13 (15:09) 수정 2022.12.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Two pungsan dogs, Gomi and Songkang have found a new home at Uchi Park Zoo in Gwangju. The canine pair were gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to former President Moon Jae-in, but were returned to the state last month, sparking controversy over the dogs being 'abandoned'. Being in a relatively healthy state, they will be open to public during their outdoor activity hours.



[Pkg]



A pair of Pungsan dogs are found running around on a playground at a zoo. They are Gomi and Songkang that were returned by former President Moon Jae-in to the state last month. In the process, a political spat was caused over whether or not the dogs, gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, were being abandoned. Public attention has also been drawn to where the dogs would resettle. The canine pair arrived at Uchi Park in Gwangju last Friday, as the Presidential Archives decided to entrust them to the city government.



[Soundbite] Kang Gi-jung(Gwangju mayor) : "With Gwangju selected as the best site, they asked us to keep the dogs. So we accepted them. We will do our best to raise the dogs well hoping for inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation."



Gomi and Songkang will live in a facility inside the park's maintenance office. Registered as a presidential archive, the dogs will be kept in an indoor cage with high security windows and go out for outdoor activities twice a day. Although Gomi has kidney stones while Songkang has an inflammation in the outer ear, both the dogs are in relatively good health overall.



[Soundbite] Ji Tae-kyung(Uchi Park Manager) : "We will raise them in the same way as former President Moon did. They will sleep and stay indoors in the morning and evening. We will designate a hospital to treat them."



There will be a family reunion soon, as Byeol, a puppy born to Gomi, has been living at Uchi Park since 2019.



[Soundbite] Cho Soo-hyun(Gwangju Resident) : "I heard the Pungsan dogs are a symbol of peace. It is meaningful to have them in Gwangju. I hope they will be healthy and happy here."



Gomi and Songkang have found a new home after disputes over how to manage the presidential archive. Starting next week, they will be open to public during their outdoor activity hours.

