[Anchor Lead]



Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Do-hoon met with Korean correspondents in Washington D.C. and said that he is trying to convince U.S. Congress and the Biden administration to revise the controversial Inflation Reduction Act, which presumably discriminates against Korean-made electric vehicles. He explained that he is examining the possibility of a new Congress revising the act when it is launched in January and talking with the American government ahead of the U.S. Treasury Department's year-end announcement of tentative subsections related to the IRA.

Former National Intelligence Service chief Park Ji-won showed up today at the prosecution as defendant. Park is being investigated for his role in the aftermath of the shooting death of a South Korean government employee by a North Korean soldier in the West Sea. He arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 9:50 a.m. and denied all charges, saying that he had neither received any order from ex-President Moon Jae-in or National Security Advisor Suh Hoon to delete information about the death nor gave an order as director to NIS employees to delete anything.

