KEY LAND SCANDAL FIGURE ATTEMPTS SUICIDE News Today 입력 2022.12.15 (15:07) 수정 2022.12.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Kim Man-bae, a key suspect in the Daejang-dong land development scandal which was launched in 2015, when Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was mayor of Seongnam, attempted suicide Wednesday night. He is currently under treatment and his injuries aren't life threatening but no details have been disclosed as to why he made such an attempt.



[Pkg]



A street in a residential area of Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province. Around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Kim Man-bae, on trial for the Seongnam development project scandal, was found in a parked SUV about three kilometers away from his home. He cut himself with a knife before contacting his attorney. Paramedics were sent to the scene after receiving the lawyer's call and Kim was transported to a hospital. He is reportedly able to communicate. Doctors say he will survive. The reason for his suicide attempt hasn't been revealed. Police are searching the area where Kim was discovered and investigating the incident while leaving all possibilities open. Kim was arrested and charged for his role in the Seongnam land development scandal, which Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is supposedly involved with. Kim was released recently after his detention period expired and is being tried without detention. He is charged with participating in the development project to give dividend yield to Hwacheon Daeyu and causing losses to the Seongnam Development Corporation. Kim is known as the key figure who can explain the connection between Lee Jae-myung and the Daejang-dong corruption scandal alleged by former SDC executive Yoo Dong-gyu. Yoo and attorney Nam Wook claim that they delivered a portion of the project dividend as well as money and valuables to Lee for his election campaign fund. But Kim is denying these accusations. On Thursday, the prosecution requested arrest warrants for two of Kim's associates who had been apprehended for allegedly hiding his assets.

