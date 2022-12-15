DETAINMENT MOTION FOR DP LAWMAKER News Today 입력 2022.12.15 (15:07) 수정 2022.12.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A detainment motion for Democratic Party lawmaker Noh Woong-rae was approved by the president and arrived at the National Assembly. Prosecutors recently requested an arrest warrant against Noh for allegedly receiving bribes from a businessmen around the time of the 2020 parliamentary elections. This is the first time a detainment motion against a lawmaker has been approved since the Yoon administration took office. Noh held a press conference and accused prosecutors of fabricating evidence.



[Pkg]



After pleading his innocence in a letter to fellow lawmakers, Democratic Party's Noh Woong-rae held a press conference on Wednesday. He accused prosecutors of fabricating evidence, saying bundles of money found at his home during a raid were mistaken as bribes.



[Soundbite] Noh Woong-rae(Democratic Party) : "They are naming me as a corrupt politician by alleging that condolence gifts, which were not even on the list of to-be-seized articles, were bribes."



Insisting that he had never received favor requests or bribes from a civilian, Noh described the prosecutors' investigation against him as an attempt to destroy the opposition bloc. A detainment motion for Noh was approved by the president and arrived at the National Assembly. After being reported at an upcoming regular parliamentary session, it will have to be put to a vote after 24 hours but within 72 hours. The motion will be approved when more than half of registered lawmakers attend and a majority of them support it in secret voting. There are mixed responses in the Democratic Party. Some members are taking a cautious approach, saying opposing the motion would be deemed as a move to protect lawmakers and their privileges. But some are expressing concerns that the prosecution's widening investigation could lead to a crisis for the party.



[Soundbite] Kim Du-kwan(Democratic Party (Interview with SBS Radio)) : "It will be terribly troublesome if we are viewed as protecting colleague lawmakers."



[Soundbite] Ki Dong-min(Democratic Party (Interview with MBC Radio)) : "We cannot tolerate this politically retaliatory investigation targeting opposition lawmakers."



So the party has decided not to make an official stance, letting its lawmakers vote at their own volition.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "Lawmakers will make their own decision by taking into consideration his claim that the investigation is politically motivated."



Since the 21st National Assembly kicked off in May 2020, three arrest motions for lawmakers were all approved through voting. During the 20th National Assembly, five detainment motions for opposition lawmakers were put to a vote. Three of them were discarded and two were voted down.

