N. KOREA CLAIMS IT TESTED SOLID-FUEL MOTOR News Today 입력 2022.12.16 (15:01) 수정 2022.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea claimed that they successfully tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Dongchang-ri, Pyonganbuk-do Province. Personally guiding the test himself, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praised the test saying that it's a major step forward in achieving the top five projects under a five-year plan to develop new strategic weapons.



[Pkg]



North Korea claims to have successfully tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Dongchang-ri, Pyonganbuk-do Province. The state-run KCNA reported that an important institute of the North's Academy of National Defense Science successfully carried out the first ground emission test of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140tf at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Thursday morning. The news agency said the test was supervised by the North's leader Kim Jong-un. He credited the test as a major step toward achieving the top-five state projects under a five-year plan to advance defense science and develop new strategic weapons. KCNA added the North Korean leader encouraged officials by expressing hope that another new-type of strategic weapon would be developed in the near future. The state media said all technological indicators including propulsion, combustion and operation turned out as planned, and credibility and safety have been proven scientifically. North Korea finalized its five-year defense plan at its Workers' Party congress in January 2021. It included the development of an ICBM equipped with underwater and ground solid fuel engines. This means Pyongyang is trying to develop a long-range missile equipped with a solid fuel engine, and the latest test appears to be part of those efforts. Pyongyang might use the technology to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile. Back in March, Kim Jong-un toured the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground and ordered its expansion and modernization. KBS has analyzed satellite images taken in October and found that the engine testing ground is now larger in size and a new road was under construction near the launching site. Seoul and Washington may have trouble responding to solid-fuel engine missiles as their launches are hard to detect in advance.

