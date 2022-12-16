기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

UN PASSES N. KOREA HUMAN RIGHTS RESOLUTION
입력 2022.12.16 (15:01) 수정 2022.12.16 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The UN General Assembly held a plenary meeting at its New York headquarters on Thursday local time and adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights situation. The resolution was passed by consensus without a vote, and was the first to be co-sponsored by South Korea in four years. Before its passage, Pyongyang's ambassador to the UN Kim Song claimed there is no human rights issue in his country, stressing that to North Korea, human rights equals national sovereignty.
  • UN PASSES N. KOREA HUMAN RIGHTS RESOLUTION
    • 입력 2022-12-16 15:01:58
    • 수정2022-12-16 16:45:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The UN General Assembly held a plenary meeting at its New York headquarters on Thursday local time and adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights situation. The resolution was passed by consensus without a vote, and was the first to be co-sponsored by South Korea in four years. Before its passage, Pyongyang's ambassador to the UN Kim Song claimed there is no human rights issue in his country, stressing that to North Korea, human rights equals national sovereignty.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!