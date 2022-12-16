UN PASSES N. KOREA HUMAN RIGHTS RESOLUTION News Today 입력 2022.12.16 (15:01) 수정 2022.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The UN General Assembly held a plenary meeting at its New York headquarters on Thursday local time and adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights situation. The resolution was passed by consensus without a vote, and was the first to be co-sponsored by South Korea in four years. Before its passage, Pyongyang's ambassador to the UN Kim Song claimed there is no human rights issue in his country, stressing that to North Korea, human rights equals national sovereignty.

