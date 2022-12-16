YOON STRESSES LABOR·EDU·PENSION REFORM News Today 입력 2022.12.16 (15:01) 수정 2022.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol held a policy review session in a nationally-televised question and answer format to explain the current status of his administration's key policy tasks and future plans. Yoon said reforming the nation's labor, pension, and education systems, which were not done by previous administration are unpopular, but essential for future generations. He then stressed that public opinion is important for it to be realized. However the main opposition Democratic Party said the session was nothing but a 'self-praising show'.



[Pkg]



In a policy review held in a format of Q&A to explain government policy measures. President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to carry out reform in labor, education, pension and health insurance.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Reforms are unpopular but we must not avoid and carry them out."



On labor, Yoon talked about expanding the unit period of overtime work from the current weekly basis to monthly and quarterly units, and revamping wage systems based not on seniority but instead, on one's performance. Yoon also said that full-fledged discussions will begin on how to overhaul the national pension scheme of which funds are feared to run out.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Efforts must begin now to have a finalized pension reform plan, sustainable for decades to come, ready by the end of the current gov't or the start of the next gov't."



On health insurance, the president cited cases of moral laxity and pledged to normalize the system and make it fair and impartial again.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Some people visit hospitals thousands of times a year in so-called medical shopping sprees."



On real estate, he criticized policies of the previous Moon Jae-in administration saying that unreasonable regulations in the past led to skyrocketing home prices. Yoon also said the key to balanced national development is education, and proposed that candidates for local government heads and education chiefs run together in elections. In the latest Q&A hosted by the presidential office, 100 citizens recommended by various ministries took part as panelists. No questions were fielded regarding public safety like relating to the Itaewon crowd crush. The ruling People Power Party said the session demonstrated the government's will to resolve matters of public concern by listening to their questions while the main opposition Democratic Party said the event only focused on self-praise and criticism of the previous administration.

