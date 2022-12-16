ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN FEARS News Today 입력 2022.12.16 (15:01) 수정 2022.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In its greenbook published today, the finance ministry expressed concern of an economic slowdown as high inflation persisted. It said that recovery in domestic demand was slowing its pace and lackluster sentiment on exports and growth was continuing. This marks the 7th straight month the greenbook has included assessments of a possible economic slowdown since its first mention in June. Last month, consumer prices rose 5% on-year, down by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. However high inflation in the 5% range has continued for the 7th month since May.

