기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
In its greenbook published today, the finance ministry expressed concern of an economic slowdown as high inflation persisted. It said that recovery in domestic demand was slowing its pace and lackluster sentiment on exports and growth was continuing. This marks the 7th straight month the greenbook has included assessments of a possible economic slowdown since its first mention in June. Last month, consumer prices rose 5% on-year, down by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. However high inflation in the 5% range has continued for the 7th month since May.
In its greenbook published today, the finance ministry expressed concern of an economic slowdown as high inflation persisted. It said that recovery in domestic demand was slowing its pace and lackluster sentiment on exports and growth was continuing. This marks the 7th straight month the greenbook has included assessments of a possible economic slowdown since its first mention in June. Last month, consumer prices rose 5% on-year, down by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. However high inflation in the 5% range has continued for the 7th month since May.
- ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN FEARS
-
- 입력 2022-12-16 15:01:58
- 수정2022-12-16 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
In its greenbook published today, the finance ministry expressed concern of an economic slowdown as high inflation persisted. It said that recovery in domestic demand was slowing its pace and lackluster sentiment on exports and growth was continuing. This marks the 7th straight month the greenbook has included assessments of a possible economic slowdown since its first mention in June. Last month, consumer prices rose 5% on-year, down by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. However high inflation in the 5% range has continued for the 7th month since May.
In its greenbook published today, the finance ministry expressed concern of an economic slowdown as high inflation persisted. It said that recovery in domestic demand was slowing its pace and lackluster sentiment on exports and growth was continuing. This marks the 7th straight month the greenbook has included assessments of a possible economic slowdown since its first mention in June. Last month, consumer prices rose 5% on-year, down by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. However high inflation in the 5% range has continued for the 7th month since May.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음