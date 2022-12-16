기사 본문 영역

SAFETY MEASURES FOR YEAR-END FESTIVALS
입력 2022.12.16 (15:01) 수정 2022.12.16 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for thorough safety measures by the interior ministry and fire authorities ahead of large-scale year-end and New Year celebrations. He said related agencies must draft and implement strict safety plans. In particular, he called attention to a major fireworks festival scheduled in southern port city Busan on Saturday calling for oversight of people's movements and deployment of safety personnel. He said narrow ramp ways, off-limit coastal zones and other susceptible areas must be carefully inspected in advance.
