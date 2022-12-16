기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for thorough safety measures by the interior ministry and fire authorities ahead of large-scale year-end and New Year celebrations. He said related agencies must draft and implement strict safety plans. In particular, he called attention to a major fireworks festival scheduled in southern port city Busan on Saturday calling for oversight of people's movements and deployment of safety personnel. He said narrow ramp ways, off-limit coastal zones and other susceptible areas must be carefully inspected in advance.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for thorough safety measures by the interior ministry and fire authorities ahead of large-scale year-end and New Year celebrations. He said related agencies must draft and implement strict safety plans. In particular, he called attention to a major fireworks festival scheduled in southern port city Busan on Saturday calling for oversight of people's movements and deployment of safety personnel. He said narrow ramp ways, off-limit coastal zones and other susceptible areas must be carefully inspected in advance.
- SAFETY MEASURES FOR YEAR-END FESTIVALS
-
- 입력 2022-12-16 15:01:59
- 수정2022-12-16 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for thorough safety measures by the interior ministry and fire authorities ahead of large-scale year-end and New Year celebrations. He said related agencies must draft and implement strict safety plans. In particular, he called attention to a major fireworks festival scheduled in southern port city Busan on Saturday calling for oversight of people's movements and deployment of safety personnel. He said narrow ramp ways, off-limit coastal zones and other susceptible areas must be carefully inspected in advance.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for thorough safety measures by the interior ministry and fire authorities ahead of large-scale year-end and New Year celebrations. He said related agencies must draft and implement strict safety plans. In particular, he called attention to a major fireworks festival scheduled in southern port city Busan on Saturday calling for oversight of people's movements and deployment of safety personnel. He said narrow ramp ways, off-limit coastal zones and other susceptible areas must be carefully inspected in advance.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음