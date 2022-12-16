SKI TOURISM FOR FOREIGNERS RESUME News Today 입력 2022.12.16 (15:01) 수정 2022.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite morning lows dipping below negative degrees in Korea, tourists who waited all year to enjoy the white scenery are welcoming the winter with open arms. Ski resort tourism resumed for foreigners for the first time in three years, and Gangwon-do Province is also in full preparation to resume their diverse festivals to publicize the region's winter attractions.



[Pkg]



Foreign tourists from warm countries where temperatures never fall below zero are seen here enjoying snowboarding in Korea. They appear nervous at first, but in no time, they are charmed by Korea's winter season.



[Soundbite] Chloe(Tourist from Hong Kong) : "We don't have any travel during COVID-19 for 3 years. This is first time to travel to South Korea. It's really cold but we are happy and excited."



Ski resort tourism, particularly, has resumed for foreigners for the first time in three years. Some 90 Hong Kong tourists and Taiwanese travel agency workers have visited a ski resort in Pyeongchang. That some four thousand foreign tourists will visit two ski resorts in Gangwon-do Province by next March.



[Soundbite] Chae Min-soo(Korea Tourism Organization) : "We have prepared ‘Fun Ski’ and ‘Go Go Ski’ programs to attract tourists from Southeast Asian countries, where there is no winter. They'll be able to learn how to ski and sample Korean culture."



Gangwon-do Province is also preparing to host diverse festivals to publicize the region's winter charm. The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival is to run from January 20th through the 29th. It will feature an exhibition in a snow tunnel using lighting equipment and hands-on programs.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-jung(Daegwallyeong Vendor) : "The pandemic has lasted more than three years now. Now that the restrictions have been lifted, there will be winter festivals, and the regional economy will get a boost."



A wide range of winter events are to take place for the first time in a long while. This includes the Sancheoneo Ice Festival, the Taebaeksan Mountain Snow Festival and the Inje Icefish Festival. The regional tourism sector, hit hard by the pandemic, expects a successful revival this winter.

