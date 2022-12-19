[영상] RM of BTS on KBS NEWS: Behind story of ‘Indigo’

The leader of BTS, RM on KBS NEWS9.You can hear stories about his first solo album 'Indigo', BTS' oldest brother Jin's enlistment in the army, and friendship tattoos.'뉴스를 만나다' 순서입니다. K팝의 대표 주자라고 해야겠죠. 방탄소년단, BTS가 내년에 결성 10주년을 맞는다고 합니다. 며칠 전에 멤버 가운데 진 씨가 군 입대를 해서 외신들이 주목을 하기도 했었죠. 오늘 뉴스를 만나다에서는 BTS의 리더이자 최근에 솔로 앨범을 내서 주목을 받고 있는 RM 씨를 만나보겠습니다. 어서 오십시오.Now it’s time for “Meet the News.” The front runners for K-pop, BTS will mark their 10th anniversary next year. And a few days ago, one member of the group, Jin started his military service and it drew attention from foreign media. At today’s Meet the News, we’re going to meet the leader of BTS, RM. He is now under the spotlight after recently releasing his first solo album. Thank you for coming.안녕하십니까.Hello.예 반갑습니다.It’s a pleasure to meet you.고맙습니다.Thank you.예전에 뉴스 스튜디오에 멤버들하고 다 함께 나온 적은 있었는데.You have come to the studio with the other members before.네. 한 2년 정도 전에.Yes. It was about two years ago.혼자 나오신 거는 이번이 처음인가요.Is this the first time that you came alone?예 처음입니다.Yes. This is my first.왜 웃으십니까.Why are you smiling?굉장히 어색하네요. 혼자 나오니까.I feel really awkward since I am here alone.그래도 UN에서 연설하신 경험도 있으시니까.But you gave a speech at the UN.예. 제가 가장 잘 할 수 있죠.Yes. so I can do this well.편하게 말씀하시면 되겠습니다.Please feel free to talk.감사합니다.Thank you.솔로 앨범은 이따가 또 얘기하겠지만, 이달 초에 내셨고.We will come back to your solo album later, but you released it early this month.예 그렇습니다.Yes. That’s right.빌보드 차트에서 성적이 좋더라고요. 물론 더 올라갈 수도 있겠습니다만.It is faring well at the Billboard. Of course your ranking may go up higher.나쁘지 않았습니다. 고맙습니다.It wasn’t so bad. Thank you.요즘 교양 예능 프로그램이라고 해야 될까요. 거기서 이제 MC도 맡으셨고.And nowadays you are also co-hosting an edutainment show.맞습니다.Right.솔로 앨범도 내셨고. 또 얼마 전에는 소규모 콘서트도 하신 거로 들었습니다.You launched a solo album, and not long ago, you held a small concert, too.맞습니다.Right.바쁘실 것 같은데. BTS 때랑 비교하면 그래도 좀 여유가 상대적으로 있는 편입니까. 어떻습니까.You must be busy, but compared to the time as BTS, relatively speaking, do you feel like you have some leeway or what?여유가 상대적으로 있는 편인데. 아무래도 밀도가 좀 높아진 것 같아요. 보통 BTS로 활동하다 보면 이제 팀이니까. 제 몫이 7분의 1 아니겠습니까. 근데 혼자 하다 보니까 밀도나 농도가 굉장히 짙은. 제가 많은 걸 해내야 하기 때문에. 밀도가 좀 높아지는 감이 있습니다.Relatively speaking, I do have some leeway but it feels like things are getting more intense. Usually when we are performing together as a group, my share is just 1/7. But now that I am doing everything by myself, it’s very dense and intense. I have to do a lot on my own, so I feel like things are more intense.며칠 전에 멤버 가운데 처음으로 진 씨가 군 입대를 하지 않았습니까.A few days ago, Jin has entered military service and he was the first of the group to do so.맞습니다.Right.그러니까 리더는 RM인데 진 씨가 형인 거죠.So you are the leader of the group but Jin is actually older than you.제가 넷째입니다.I am the fourth.아 넷째입니까.Oh, you are the fourth.아무래도 제 이미지나, 앞에서 말을 하고 이런 것 때문에 저를 맏형으로 알고 계시는 분들이 많은데. 제가 팀 7명 가운데 딱 정가운데에 있는 넷째입니다.Maybe because of my image and I do the talking in front of the public, many people think that I am the oldest. But I am the fourth and right in the middle among the seven members.그렇군요. 멤버들 전원이 다 훈련소에 가서 익살스럽게 사진도 찍고 그러셨는데. 제가 봤습니다I see. And you all went to the boot camp and took some funny photos. I also saw them.맞습니다.We did.진 씨는 뭐라고 하던가요.What did Jin say?진 형은 말이 별로 없더라고요. 아무래도 많은 생각과 그런 것들을 한 것 같고. 막상 현장에 갔을 때는 그냥 잘 갔다 오겠다. 먼저 경험해보고 알려주겠다. 이런 맏형다운 소감을 남겨 주셨습니다.Jin didn’t say much. Maybe he had many thoughts in his head. But when we got to the site, he just said that he’d be back well and that he’d let us know what it’s like after he experiences it first. He left some eldest brotherly comment like this.근데 RM 씨를 포함해서 다른 멤버들도 군 입대를 앞두고 있지 않습니까.But including you, RM, other members are also about to enlist as well, aren’t they?네 그렇습니다.Yes, that’s right.그래서 RM 씨 개인적으로도 이번에 멤버 가운데 처음으로 진 씨가 입대한 것에 대해서 남다른 느낌이 있었을 것 같아요. 개인적으로는 어땠습니까.I think you might have felt something different personally about Jin being the first of the group to enlist. How did you feel personally?아무래도 그동안 많은 일들이 있었고 저희 그룹적으로도 개인사로도 많은 일들이 있었는데.드디어 어떤 한 챕터가 넘어가는 느낌이라고 해야 할까요. 뭔가 좀 어쨌든 와야만 하는 순간이었고 또 기다렸었던 순간이기 때문에. 드디어 어떤 방탄소년단. BTS라는 그룹의 한 페이지가 정말로 넘어가는 그런 경험을 했어요. 그래서 저도 여러 가지 복잡한 심경이지만 담담하고. 먼저 진 형이 지금 훈련소에서 잘 지내고 있을 거라고 생각하기 때문에. 저도 담담하고 멋있는 마음으로 기다리고 있습니다.Well, many things have happened as a group and personally as well.I feel like finally a chapter has come to an end and we are moving on. Because this was bound to happen anyway and I had been waiting for this moment, finally I am experiencing that the page for BTS as a group is being turned.So I have a lot of mixed feelings too, but I think Jin is doing well at the boot camp, so I try to be calm and cool while waiting for my turn.1막이 넘어가는 느낌이다.You feel like a page is being turned.네 그렇습니다.Yes, I do.예 인상적이네요. 솔로 앨범 얘기를 좀 해보자면. 제가 방송 전에도 말씀드렸지만, 주의 깊게 여러 번 들었습니다.Impressive. Let’s talk about your solo album. As I told you before the show, I carefully listened to your album several times.그래서 일기장 같은 음반이라 그런지 가사 곳곳에 무언가 RM의 내면을 엿볼 수 있는 구절들이 있더라고요. 그래서 제가 좀 뽑아봤는데. 제작진이 여기에도 준비를 해 줬군요.1번 트랙을 보면. "좋은 것과 아닌 것밖에 없던 그때. 차라리 그때가 더 인간이었던 듯해".2번 트랙에는 “벗어나고 싶어 이 캔버스의 틀. 어제와 내일이 내게 드리운 그늘”.3번 트랙 "언제쯤 써보게 될까 나만의 시는. 살아남느라 잊혀진 dreamin'”.글쎄요 이게 모르겠습니다. 젊은 RM이 느끼는 어떤 혼란이나 갑갑함. 혹은 큰 성공기에 오는 공허함. 이런 것들을 저는 좀 느낄 수 있었는데. 제가 잘 포착한 겁니까 아니면 좀 틀리게 포착한 겁니까.It seemed like the album was like your diary where I could take a peak at the inside of RM by reading some lines here and there. So I picked some lines and our staff prepared this screen. In the first track, you said, “When things were only good or bad, I think I was more of a human.” In the second track, you said, “I want to escape the frame of this canvas. The shadow of yesterday and tomorrow is cast upon me.”And in the third track, your said “When will I write my own poem, forgotten dreamin’ while trying to survive.”Well, I don’t know, but I noticed confusion and frustration felt by young RM, or the feeling of emptiness after experiencing a huge success. Am I right to sense these feelings, or am I misunderstanding?아니요. 정확하게 보신 것 같아요. 사실은 일련의 사람들에게 대중분들에게 또 이거를 보고 계시는 시청자분들에게 BTS로 사는 것은 어떤 일일까. 이런 것에 대해서 굉장히 호기심도 있으실 것 같고 흥미도 있으실 것 같아요. 근데 많은 가수 분들이나 엔터테이너 분들이 이미 많은 말씀을 해 주셨습니다만. 큰 공연장에서 공연하고 나면. 5~6만 명의 함성을 이렇게 몸소 체화하고 체험하고 나면. 그 뒤에 이제 호텔에 가지 않습니까. 호텔에 가면 굉장히 귀도 먹먹하고 약간의 이명 같은 것도 좀 들리고 굉장히 좀 한순간에 모든 것들이 썰물처럼 빠져나가는 그런 경험들을 많이 하게 돼요. 그리고 저 인간 개인의 김남준으로서도 어떨 때는 이런 제가 뉴스에 나와서 인터뷰도 이렇게 영광스러운 자리에 있다가. 제가 또 집에 들어가면 저는 그냥 책과 그림을 좋아하는 개인이기도 하고. 그래서 그 양극에 대한 것들을 균형을 맞추는 일을 항상 저희가 집중해 오고 있었다고 생각하는데. 그런 데에서 나온 아마 구절들이 그래서 제 일기장이 될 것 같습니다.No, you are precisely right. In fact, some people, the public, and the viewers who are watching this now may wonder what it is like to live as BTS. But many singers and entertainers have already spoken about this. When you perform at a big stage, you experience the cheers from 50,000-60,000 people. But when you come back to hotel, your ears are muffled and sometimes you have some ringing in the ears, too. And you feel like suddenly everything has drained away like the ebb at once. And for Kim Nam-Joon as a person, sometimes I appear on the news and do the interview like today. This is such an honor to be here. But then, when I am back home, I am just an ordinary person who likes books and paintings. So I think I always worked hard on keeping a balance between these two extremes. These lines came from those efforts, so this is indeed my diary.이게 맞는 해석이었다면 제가 아까 말씀드린 게.If what I interpreted was right, I told you earlier about..모든 게 공허함만은 아닙니다만Not everything is about emptiness, though.물론 그렇습니다. 그걸 반드시 전제로 해야겠죠. 기쁨과 보람도 컸겠죠.Of course not. That should be the prerequisite. You must have a lot of happiness and rewarding feeling as well.물론입니다Of course.그런데 왜 갑갑함과 공허함이 김남준 씨에게 있었을까요.But why did you feel frustrated and empty?아주 유명한 클리셰 같은 구절이 있잖아요. 왕관을 쓰는 자 그 무게를 견뎌라. 근데 아무래도 많은 분들이 상상하실 수 있겠습니다마는 방탄소년단 혹은 BTS라는 왕관이라는 것은 굉장히 무겁습니다.It is a well-known cliche that one who wears the crown bears the crown. But many people can imagine how heavy that crown is for BTS.너무 무거울 것 같습니다.It must be really heavy.굉장히 무겁고. 그러나 너무 또 너무... 뭐랄까요. 복된 거거든요. 값지고 복되면서 그리고 저는 제가 정말 운이 좋고 너무 이렇게 많은 분들의 축복 덕분에 제가 사랑받고 있는 사람이라는 생각을 항상 스스로 인식하려고 해서 제가 기꺼이 좀 이 운명을 받아들이고 싶어요. 그래서 이게 왕관이 무겁다고 뭔가 불편하고 단지 이거에 대해서 나는 너무 우울해 힘들어라고 하기보다는 좀 이 운명에 맞서는 모습들을 보여드리고 싶었던 것 같아요.It is very heavy but it is also, how can I put it, it is a blessing. It is priceless and a blessing, also I think I am so lucky to be loved and thanks to the blessings from so many people. I always remind myself of this so I want to accept my destiny gladly. Rather than feeling uncomfortable about this heavy crown and saying that I am feeling blue and tired, I wanted to show that I am facing my fate head on.그래서 제가 찾아본 어떤 영상을 보니까 그런 말씀도 하셨더라고요. 처음으로 뭔가 내 것을 만든 느낌이다. 이번 솔로 앨범이.So I also watched a video where you said this. It felt like I made something for myself for the first time. You were referring to this solo album.정확합니다.Exactly.제가 약간 좀 비틀어서 질문하는지 모르겠습니다만 그러면 BTS 때 만들었던 앨범에는 뭔가 RM이 느끼기에 뭔가 채워지지 못한 부분이 있었습니까.I don’t know if I am twisting the question, but do you feel like there was something missing in the previous BTS albums?그렇게 제가 또 말씀을 드리면 많은 방탄소년단의 곡을 좋아하시는 분들이 서운해하실 수 있겠습니다만. 제가 방탄소년단에서 차지하고 있는 부분은 정확하게 13.2%밖에 안 되거든요.If I say so, many people who like BTS songs may feel disappointed, but my part only accounts for 13.2% in BTS to be precise.1/7이요One seventh.그렇습니다. 물론 제가 아무래도 제 포지션 상 많은 제작이나 특히 작사 부분에 많은 메시지 부분에 제가 많이 참여하게 됩니다. 아무래도 고려해야 할 것들이 많죠. 방탄소년단의 퍼포먼스도 중요하고 보여지는 비주얼들이나 그 서사라든지 콘셉트이라든지 기획 이런 것들이 많이 들어가야 되기 때문에. 그래서 뭔가 언젠가는 제 것을 해야겠다. 저만의 것을 해야 한다라는 뭐랄까요. 의무감 같은 책임감 같은 것이 있었어요. 근데 어쨌든 지금 타이밍에 이렇게 하게 된 것이 너무 운이 좋은 것이, 방탄소년단이라는 팀이 완전히 단단해지고 아까 아까 말씀해 주셨듯이 2막으로 넘어가는 시점에 좀 단단해지고 온전해진 어떤 RM이랄까요. 김남준을 보여드릴 수 있게 돼서. 이 그룹과 개인의 그런 것들을. 균형을 잘 잡아가는 그런 멋있는 일을 한번 꼭 해보고 싶습니다.Right. Because of the position I am in, I participate in many areas during production, such as lyrics and messages. But there are many other things to consider. For BTS, performance is important, and the looks and the story and the concept and planning should match as well. So I had this thought that someday I should produce something for me. I felt obligated and responsible to do something for myself someday. Anyway, now the time has come and the timing couldn’t be better. BTS as a team is now very strong, and I feel so lucky that I can show stronger and more whole RM Kim Nam-Joon as we are moving on to the next chapter. So I really want to keep this wonderful balance between group work and personal work.마지막으로 내년에 이제 10주년이잖아요.Finally, next year will be the 10th anniversary.예.Yes.그런데 이제 워낙에 이제 입대가 이제 줄줄이 있다 보니까 현실적으로 그래서 2025년이 되어야만 다 같이 모일 수 있을 것 같다고 말씀하신 것도 제가 본 것 같은데. 팬들은 좀 아쉬울 것도 같고 많이 기다려야 되니까. 현실적으로는 좀 어쩔 수가 없는 건가요, 그럼? 2025년까지 좀 기다려야 되나요.But I also heard that the group will only be able to reunite by 2025 because other members are also scheduled to enlist. Fans are going to be sad because they have to wait for long. So practically there’s nothing we can do? Should we wait until 2025?예. 지금 어쨌든 18개월이 기간이기 때문에 군 복무 기간이기 때문에 당연히 물리적으로 제가 할 수 있는 것은 없고요. 다만 저희 팀을 믿어주신 방탄과 BTS를 믿어주신 한국과 전 세계에 수많은 이미 분들이 지금 계시거든요. 방송을 보고 계실 거라고 믿고 있고. 그래서 저희 멤버들이 또 원래 타투를 그렇게 좋아하지 않는데 처음으로 우정 타투를 같이 했어요. 7이라는 숫자를 각자 다른 부위에 새겼는데요.Yes. The military service is for 18 months, so actually there’s nothing I can do. But there are numerous ARMY fans in Korea and around the world who trust BTS. I believe they are watching this show, too. So we don’t like a tattoo but for the first time, we got friendship tattoos together. We got the number 7 tattooed on different parts of our body.언제 하셨어요.When was that?얼마 안 됐습니다. 6개월 정도 되는데. 그래서 그 마음으로 당연히 제가 뭐랄까. 먼저 속단 드릴 수 있지는 않습니다만. 꼭 빠른 시일 내에 다시 모여서 또 저희만 할 수 있는 모습들을 보여드리려고 제가 많이 노력하겠습니다.It wan’t long ago. It’s been 6 months. So we will keep this at heart. And I can’t make a hasty decision, but I will do my best to come back together soon and show you what only we can do.알겠습니다. 오늘 RM, 김남준 씨의 많은 얘기를 들을 수 있어서 좋았습니다.I see. It was a pleasure to hear a lot from you today.저도 너무 영광이고 행복했습니다.The pleasure is mine. It was an honor.오늘 고맙습니다.Thank you for coming.감사합니다.Thank you.