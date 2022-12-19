N. KOREA CLAIMS ON SATELLITE DEVELOPMENT News Today 입력 2022.12.19 (14:57) 수정 2022.12.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has disclosed the aerial images of Seoul and Incheon, following a launch of two medium-range missiles on Sunday. By quoting a National Aerospace Development Administration spokesperson, the North's Korean Central News Agency reported Monday that the firing was part of an important test for developing a reconnaissance satellite, which was conducted at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground a day earlier. The regime insisted the test focused on assessing capabilities to take satellite images and operate a ground control system.

N. KOREA CLAIMS ON SATELLITE DEVELOPMENT

입력 2022-12-19 14:57:14 수정 2022-12-19 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



