GOV’T MULLS LIFTING MASK RULE IN 2023

[Anchor Lead]



The government is holding discussions on gradually lifting the indoor mask mandate, one of South Korea's last COVID-19 measures. While detailed measures on when and how it will be relaxed hasn't been unveiled just yet, it's most likely that the requirement will be lifted from mid-January at the earliest in two phases. During the first phase, masks will no longer be a requirement, but a recommendation in public places except for high-risk facilities such as hospitals and public transportation.



[Pkg]



A crowded Seoul Station. Most people are wearing masks but some have lowered their masks or taken them off altogether. Most people inside restaurants and cafes are seen without masks. Public reactions are mixed.



[Soundbite] Lee Ae-gyeong(Paju resident) : "Wearing masks indoors is mandatory for now but the rule has not been followed in some places. Not much will change even when the rule is lifted."



[Soundbite] Jeon Chang-sik(Gyeongju resident) : "Even if the indoor mask rule is insignificant, there should be minimum guidelines. I think lifting the rule is possible after Lunar New Year's holiday at the earliest."



The government, which has been discussing the removal of the indoor mask rule, is likely to lift the mandate in phases. That means wearing masks indoors would first be recommended not mandatory, except on public transport and in hospitals. The second phase would be a complete lifing of the rule. The Lunar New Year holiday is being considered as the time for the first phase. But the rate of infections and vaccinations may change that plan.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disasters Management HQs(Dec. 16)) : "We can't set a date for the removal of the mask-wearing rule. The winter surge abated in November but is increasing again in December. We need to keep watching how the numbers change."



Korea reported 26,622 new cases on Monday, the highest Monday figure in 14 weeks. 535 patients in critical condition are hospitalized, exceeding 500 cases for two days in a row. As new variants such as BN.1 have been detected recently, health authorities are urging people to get bivalent vaccines modified for coronavirus variants. The government will review the results of Monday's infectious disease advisory committee meeting before announcing a new set of mask-wearing rules on Friday.

