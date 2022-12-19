INSPECTION ON PRES. OFFICE RELOCATION News Today 입력 2022.12.19 (14:57) 수정 2022.12.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Board of Audit and Inspection will launch an inspection into suspicions surrounding the relocation of the presidential office and residence. The state auditor said it decided to conduct the inspection at a meeting of its inspection request review committee, which was held on December 14. Back in October, the civic organization People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy collected the signatures of some 700 citizens and filed a request for carrying out an inspection into alleged illegalities and malpractices in the process of relocating the presidential office and residence.

