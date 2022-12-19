YOON’S IMPORTED PRODUCE GIFTS CRITICIZED News Today 입력 2022.12.19 (14:57) 수정 2022.12.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



End-of-year gifts were recently sent to the socially vulnerable under name of President Yoon Suk-yeol. However, controversy is brewing as the gift sets consisted entirely of Chinese or U.S. agricultural products. The main opposition Democratic Party criticized the move, sarcastically asking whether it was deliberately done to outrage Korean farmers, in which the Interior Ministry said they'll make sure to check the country of origin and manufacturers more thoroughly from now on.



[Pkg]



Not long ago these gift sets from President Yoon were sent to production workers to mark the end of the year. A letter signed personally by the president was also included. Each gift set consists of six items including agricultural products and nuts. But all of them were either from China or the U.S.



[Soundbite] (Recipient of presidential gift set(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I found that half of the items were made in China, others were made in the U.S. Don't we have locally produced agricultural products? Even restaurants try to use local produce."



The gift sets were delivered to some 2,200 people. The opposition camp says the incident proves the Yoon administration neglects farmers. Some said the president is doing this deliberately to outrage Korean farmers. They criticized him for not choosing domestic agricultural products befitting the president.



[Soundbite] Yoon Joon-byeong(Democratic Party) : "Local farmers are having a hard time, especially because of the plunging rice prices. The president should be criticized for shunning domestic products."



As controversy brewed, the top office passed the blame to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The interior ministry issued a statement saying it has been sending presidential gift sets to workers since 1981 to express appreciation for their hard work. The ministry went on to explain that the gift sets sent this year were assembled by workers with severe disabilities, and promised to make sure to check the country of origin and manufacturers more thoroughly from now on.

