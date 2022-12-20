PRIME MINISTER’S CONDOLENCE VISIT REJECTED News Today 입력 2022.12.20 (15:13) 수정 2022.12.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Han Duk-soo visited the memorial Altar for Itaewon tragedy victims but the bereaved families blocked the prime minister from offering his condolences. It was not an official, scheduled visit and the families were not notified in advance. The bereaved families said "An official apology from the government should come first" and asked him to make a meaningful condolence visit with sincerity, not a meaningless one meant just for show.



[Pkg]



This is the memorial altar set up by the victims' families near the site of the Itaewon crowd crush. A week since it was set up, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was seen visiting the altar yesterday. It was not an official, scheduled visit and the families were not notified in advance. And the bereaved families blocked the prime minister from offering condolences at the altar.



[Soundbite] "Come with the government's official apology. We will not take anything other than an official government apology."



Without providing a response to the families' demand, Han offered a neck-level light bow to show his respect and left the scene.



[Soundbite] "(Go back please.) We are asking you politely."



In the face of the bereaved families' protest, the prime minister gave up on the visit. On his way back, he shook hands with officials of a conservative group who were staging a protest nearby.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "I wanted to offer condolences at the altar. But they rejected it."



Following the incident, the council of the victims' families issued a statement and called on the prime minister to make a meaningful condolence visit with sincerity, not a meaningless one meant just for show. They added it would have been right for Han to first politely offer an apology to the bereaved families and make the altar visit on an official schedule if he had wanted to offer genuine condolences.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-cheol(Father of the late Lee Ji-han) : "When we asked him to apologize, the prime minister offered no words of consolation."



Recently, the prime minister stirred a dispute with controversial remarks over the death of a teenager who had survived the October stampede but committed suicide last week.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister(Dec. 15)) : "It would have been better if he had stronger will and determination to receive therapy and overcome it."



The prime minister's office did not respond to questions regarding the failed condolence visit.

PRIME MINISTER’S CONDOLENCE VISIT REJECTED

입력 2022-12-20 15:13:11 수정 2022-12-20 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Han Duk-soo visited the memorial Altar for Itaewon tragedy victims but the bereaved families blocked the prime minister from offering his condolences. It was not an official, scheduled visit and the families were not notified in advance. The bereaved families said "An official apology from the government should come first" and asked him to make a meaningful condolence visit with sincerity, not a meaningless one meant just for show.



[Pkg]



This is the memorial altar set up by the victims' families near the site of the Itaewon crowd crush. A week since it was set up, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was seen visiting the altar yesterday. It was not an official, scheduled visit and the families were not notified in advance. And the bereaved families blocked the prime minister from offering condolences at the altar.



[Soundbite] "Come with the government's official apology. We will not take anything other than an official government apology."



Without providing a response to the families' demand, Han offered a neck-level light bow to show his respect and left the scene.



[Soundbite] "(Go back please.) We are asking you politely."



In the face of the bereaved families' protest, the prime minister gave up on the visit. On his way back, he shook hands with officials of a conservative group who were staging a protest nearby.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "I wanted to offer condolences at the altar. But they rejected it."



Following the incident, the council of the victims' families issued a statement and called on the prime minister to make a meaningful condolence visit with sincerity, not a meaningless one meant just for show. They added it would have been right for Han to first politely offer an apology to the bereaved families and make the altar visit on an official schedule if he had wanted to offer genuine condolences.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-cheol(Father of the late Lee Ji-han) : "When we asked him to apologize, the prime minister offered no words of consolation."



Recently, the prime minister stirred a dispute with controversial remarks over the death of a teenager who had survived the October stampede but committed suicide last week.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister(Dec. 15)) : "It would have been better if he had stronger will and determination to receive therapy and overcome it."



The prime minister's office did not respond to questions regarding the failed condolence visit.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

