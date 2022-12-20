DP BLASTS PM VISIT TO VICTIMS’ ALTAR News Today 입력 2022.12.20 (15:13) 수정 2022.12.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Floor leader Park Hong-keun of the main opposition Democratic Party has criticized Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for making an unannounced visit to a memorial altar for Itaewon crowd crush victims on Monday and staying so briefly. He said the PM made a mockery of victims families through his unwilling visit to the altar on the heels of criticism that no government official attended recent ceremonies marking the 49th day of the disaster. Park said Han left just after 5 minutes without laying flowers or giving an apology while he reportedly made the time to shake hands with conservative group members who were near the site.

DP BLASTS PM VISIT TO VICTIMS’ ALTAR

입력 2022-12-20 15:13:11 수정 2022-12-20 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Floor leader Park Hong-keun of the main opposition Democratic Party has criticized Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for making an unannounced visit to a memorial altar for Itaewon crowd crush victims on Monday and staying so briefly. He said the PM made a mockery of victims families through his unwilling visit to the altar on the heels of criticism that no government official attended recent ceremonies marking the 49th day of the disaster. Park said Han left just after 5 minutes without laying flowers or giving an apology while he reportedly made the time to shake hands with conservative group members who were near the site.