[Anchor Lead]
According to Bank of Korea, consumer prices recorded an average growth of 5.1% this year through November. The central bank said the figure is higher than 4.7% posted in 2008 during the financial crisis and is likely to be the highest since 7.5% recorded in 1998.
South Korea has the fastest 5G download speed among 128 countries surveyed, according to internet speed tester Ookla. The website said Korea's median 5G download speed stood at 516.15 Mbps (Mega bit per second) in the third quarter, retaining the top spot for the second consecutive year. The United Arab Emirates came in a close second followed by Bulgaria.
입력 2022-12-20 15:13:12
수정2022-12-20 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
