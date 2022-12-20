기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
[Anchor Lead]
The Hwacheon mountain trout festival, Korea's representative winter festivity will resume in 3 years on January 7th since the pandemic. Preparation is in full swing in Hwacheon Gangwon-do Province, to showcase all the charms the festival has to offer, including massive ice sculptures.
A five-story transparent ice pagoda emanating magical lights. An ice castle that seems to have come straight out of a fairy tale. These are ice sculptures to be put on display during the Hwacheon mountain trout festival. Huge blocks of ice are sawed, shaven and trimmed around the site. More ice continue to be brought in. From Rome's Saint Angelo Castle to Woljeonggyo Bridge in Gyeongju, ice creations of some 30 internationally renowned structures will be displayed. Lumps of ice turn into an artwork at the hands of Chinese sculptors.
[Soundbite] (Chinese ice sculptor) : "We are planning to produce ice sculptures of 30 international structures. About 50% to 60% have been completed."
Trout-shaped lamps are hung across the downtown area. Local residents have high hopes for the event that has resumed after a three-year hiatus.
[Soundbite] Kim Myung-ok(Hwacheon-gun resident) : "I hope people around the world will come and find the charms of Hwacheon."
The highlight of the festival is ice fishing. Mountain trouts arrive almost everyday. Ice was frozen thick at the fishing site.
[Soundbite] Ahn Kyu-jeong(Hwacheon-gun county office) : "All officials have learned how to perform CPR. We have devised new guidelines to ensure public safety during the festival. All officials are asked to keep the guidelines in mind."
The ice sculpture plaza will open this Saturday. And then the main festival will kick off on January 7.
[Pkg]
- HWACHEON TROUT FESTIVAL MAKES A COMEBACK
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
