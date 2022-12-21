ON-SITE PROBE INTO ITAEWON CROWD CRUSH News Today 입력 2022.12.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.12.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A special parliamentary committee set up to look into the deadly Itaewon tragedy began its first on-site inspection Wednesday. The members first visited the tragedy site and the Itaewon police station. The victims’ families asked for a proper parliamentary probe to find out what really happened that night.



The joint on-site inspection by political parties began with a flower offering for the victims.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, Parliamentary Probe Committee) : "I will try to make this probe a cooperative effort by both parties to reveal the truth, find out who is responsible, and design preventive measures."



The members visited the accident site where they were briefed on the situation of that night by police and fire officials. The victims’ families asked for a proper parliamentary probe to find out what really happened that night.



[Soundbite] "I’m the victim’s family. I was there. Why are you lying? I asked around because there was no police officer."



The lawmakers questioned Itaewon police officers on why they didn’t control the traffic and why they didn’t take proper early measures despite several reports of a dangerous situation were filed before the accident. While both sides urged for a thorough probe, they differed in their responses to the special investigation activities. The People Power Party said preventive measures would be designed by conducting a non-political, transparent investigation. The Democratic Party noted that those who blamed the victims and their families should be held responsible first.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "I heard what the victims’ families had said. I will deeply consider every one of their words into designing follow-up measures."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Party members who made ruthless and intolerable remarks to the victims and their families should apologize and be reprimanded first."



The committee visited the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Seoul City Hall Wednesday afternoon to continue its on-site inspection.

