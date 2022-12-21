S. KOREA-U.S. AIR DRILL NEAR JEJU News Today 입력 2022.12.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.12.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



S. Korea and U.S. Air Forces conducted a joint drill Tuesday in the Southwest area of Jejudo Island. In an unprecedented move, the allies mobilized the most powerful stealth fighter jets and a strategic bomber that can carry nuclear weapons.



[Pkg]



A U.S. B-52H strategic bomber has appeared southwest of Jejudo Island. The bomber is protected by three F-22s, known as the world's most powerful fighter jets. Four of South Korea's F-35A fighters also join another B-52H bomber and other U.S. freighter jets. The allies held a joint air drill that mobilized stealth jets and strategic bombers that can carry nuclear weapons. Military authorities in Seoul said the exercise was to train procedures when the latest fighter jets need to provide cover for other aircraft in the case U.S. extended deterrence assets are deployed to the Korean Peninsula. It's highly unusual for the top two strategic assets of the U.S. Air Force, namely the B-52H and F-22, to be deployed near the peninsula at the same time.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyeon-guk(Former deputy chair, Joint Chiefs of Staff) : "It's the best combination of strategic aerial assets possible for time of crisis and to delivers a stern warning."



The latest drill comes as the defense chiefs of Seoul and Washington agreed last month to increase the frequency and intensity of timely and coordinated U.S. asset deployment on the peninsula. It is also viewed as a warning to North Korea following the regime's ballistic missile launches, claim of testing a solid-fuel rocket engine and latest remarks by the North Korean leader's sister. Seoul's defense ministry said it will continue to strengthen joint defense readiness against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats by bolstering allied capabilities including U.S. extended deterrence. The F-22s, which last visited the peninsula four years ago, will remain in Korea this week for more training with South Korea's F-35A jets aimed at better responding to North Korean threats.

