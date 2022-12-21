NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.12.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.12.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Customs Service projected today that Korea’s export recorded roughly 33.63 billion dollars between December 1st and 20th, showing a 8.8% decrease from the same period last year to sustain a nine-month trade deficit. So far this year, Korea saw a record trade deficit of nearly 48.96 billion dollars. In the month of December, export of Korean semiconductors, the nation’s flagship export item, fell 24.3% from a year ago and the exports of steel products, mobile communication devices and precision machinery all saw a two-digit decline.

Samsung Electronics announced today that it has become the industry’s first to develop 16-gigabyte DDR5 with the 12-nano DRAM process. DDR is one of the DRAM modules most widely used in servers and personal computers. The Korean tech giant said that, compared with the previous generation of DRAM, the new DDR has a 20% higher productivity and consumes 23% less power.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-12-21 15:10:54 수정 2022-12-21 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Customs Service projected today that Korea’s export recorded roughly 33.63 billion dollars between December 1st and 20th, showing a 8.8% decrease from the same period last year to sustain a nine-month trade deficit. So far this year, Korea saw a record trade deficit of nearly 48.96 billion dollars. In the month of December, export of Korean semiconductors, the nation’s flagship export item, fell 24.3% from a year ago and the exports of steel products, mobile communication devices and precision machinery all saw a two-digit decline.

Samsung Electronics announced today that it has become the industry’s first to develop 16-gigabyte DDR5 with the 12-nano DRAM process. DDR is one of the DRAM modules most widely used in servers and personal computers. The Korean tech giant said that, compared with the previous generation of DRAM, the new DDR has a 20% higher productivity and consumes 23% less power.