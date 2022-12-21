PPP QUESTIONS LABOR UNIONS’ FINANCES News Today 입력 2022.12.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.12.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government and the ruling People Power Party, which recently announced its blueprint in overhauling work hour regulations as part of their labor reform, are are now targeting labor unions' finances. They've also embarked on legislating relevant laws such as making it more easy to look into accounting information of labor unions at conglomerates and public corporations. The nation's two union federations immediately blasted the move by saying the Yoon administration is trying to infringe on labor's autonomy to protect its own political interests.



[Pkg]



In addition to the national pension and education, President Yoon also vowed to reform labor.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President(Dec. 15)) : "If we fail to carry out the labor reform, our politics and economy will end in fiasco."



The government and the ruling party are now targeting labor unions' finances. Following Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's remarks made last weekend about the need to bring labor unions' activities to light, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young added pressure by saying labor unions should not avoid outside audits while they're receiving government funding.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "Demanding transparency in accounting from the employers while refusing to disclose accounting ledgers, which include state funds, is a typical example of hypocrisy."



The government and the ruling camp have also embarked on legislating relevant laws. They want to limit the qualifications of labor unions' accounting auditors to legally certified professionals such as certified public accountants. Labor unions at conglomerates and public corporations will be required to submit their accounting information to the government every year. The nation's two union federations blasted the move by saying the Yoon administration is trying to infringe on labor's autonomy to protect its own political interests.



[Soundbite] Lee Ji-hyun(Federation of Korean Trade Unions spokesperson) : "We are already receiving financial audits into state subsidies from outside accounting firms and reporting the results to the Labor ministry."



[Soundbite] Han Sang-jin(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "The accounting-related attack is an attempt to harm the KCTU, their biggest obstacle in labor reforms slated for January, and divide the public."



It's unclear if the ruling bloc's legislation attempt will materialize, as the Democratic Party has said earlier that the Yoon administration's three reforms, including the labor reform, are obsolete.

