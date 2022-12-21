PRIVATE HOME INTERCOM VIDEOS LEAKED News Today 입력 2022.12.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.12.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



We often use video intercom systems in our apartments to not only check visitors, but due to its convenience of being able to operate many control functions. But it turns out such convenient safety system was in fact used in committing a crime. Police apprehended a man who hacked the intercom systems of some 400,000 households over the period of four months. It turns out he even attempted to sell illegally filmed videos.



[Pkg]



Illegally taped videos on an overseas website. Entitled "Koreans' privacy," they show sneak-peeks into what people do at home. How were they videotaped? Police have apprehended a man in his 30s who used video intercom systems installed in apartments. He hacked the intercom systems of some 400,000 households at more than 600 apartment complexes over four months last year and videotaped residents using cameras installed in the intercom systems.



[Soundbite] Lee Kyu-bong(Nat'l Police Agency) : "Very sensitive and private living room scenes were videotaped and leaked. Images of visitor logs were also leaked."



The suspect had even appeared on a TV show as a security expert and demonstrated how to hack an intercom system. When he was caught, the man said he wanted to publicize the weaknesses of home intercom systems. However, police have obtained evidence that he contacted potential buyers via email to sell the illicit videos. Police believe he planned his crime in advance, as he also hacked aged wireless routers at restaurants in order to hack home intercom systems in apartments via their central management servers. The problem is that many people are unaware of the vulnerabilities of their intercom systems. Experts are urging the public to take security measures as soon as possible.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Seung-joo(School of Cybersecurity, Korea Univ.) : "Residents should change the password of their intercom systems and wireless routers. The surest way is to cover the camera in the intercom system with tape."



Most of the video intercom systems used in households have an option to change password. Those who need help can contact the system's manufacturer.

