ALTERNATIVE HOLIDAYS PROPOSED FOR X-MAS

[Anchor Lead]



With only four days left until Christmas, we will be enjoying the holiday on a weekend this year. The floor leadership of the ruling People Power Party proposed that the government apply the alternative holiday designation for these religious holidays including Christmas and the Buddha's Birthday so the public can have an extra day off. The government said it will review the matter through consultations with other relevant agencies.



[Pkg]



Buddha's Birthday in May this year fell on a Sunday. The upcoming Christmas is also a Sunday. Buddha's Birthday next year is a Saturday, again falling on a weekend. The floor leadership of the ruling People Power Party proposed that the government apply the alternative holiday designation for these religious holidays so the public can have an extra day off. The PPP says similar designations in the past had positive effects of boosting domestic demand especially in travel and food sectors.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "It can happen if the government decides to do so. I believe the government is positively reviewing the matter."



The parliament last year passed a bill calling for expanded alternative holidays that were previously only applied to Lunar New Year, Korean thanksgiving Chuseok and Children's Day. But at the time, religious holidays were excluded. Despite the positive effect of boosting consumption, the government accepted the opinion of industries concerned over fewer work days and paid off-days leading to managerial difficulties. Designating substitute holidays is possible any time through the revision of an enforcement decree approved by the Cabinet. Following the PPP floor leader's latest proposal, the Ministry of Personnel Management said it will review the matter through consultations with other agencies in charge of economic and social issues.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "It depends on whether the issue is brought up during a work briefing when agenda items are reported. But the country as a whole needs to have a balanced view."



In its decision, the government is expected to consider the fact that small businesses and irregular workers are unlikely to enjoy the alternative holiday benefits and could feel more marginalized from society.

입력 2022-12-21 15:10:55 수정 2022-12-21 16:45:04 News Today

