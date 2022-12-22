PARTIES CLASH OVER ITAEWON TRAGEDY PROBE News Today 입력 2022.12.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.12.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The special parliamentary committee set up to look into the deadly Itaewon tragedy began its first investigation in 52 days since the tragedy occurred, and yet prospects aren't looking so bright. Rival parties once again clashed over the attendance of their witnesses, and the issue of extending the parliamentary probe period since there's only about two weeks left until it ends.



[Pkg]



Former Yongsan Police Station emergency monitoring officer Song Byung-joo was chosen as a witness by the Itaewon crowd crush parliamentary investigation committee. He may be key to clarifying the allegations regarding police failure to respond to emergency phone calls notifying of the dangerous situation in Itaewon. However, he was a no-show when an on-site investigation was conducted.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, Parliamentary Probe Committee) : "Why is 112 Situation Director Song Byung-joo not here today?"



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Chief, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency) : "He's on sick leave. He said he wouldn't attend the investigation."



Those who attended also said they knew nothing.



[Soundbite] Youn Kun-young(Parliamentary Probe Committee) : "Can you tell us who received the instructions and submit them as well? We need to know the route. Isn't it very simple?"



[Soundbite] Park Kyu-seok(Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency) : "When I asked our staff who received the instructions, no one remembered that."



The Democratic Party wants to extend the parliamentary probe through January 7, believing that the ruling bloc is trying to hamper it intentionally.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "There is no way you will intentionally delay the budget bill and cut the parliamentary probe short."



The PPP is against extending the probe. It says investigating the tragedy thoroughly during the remaining period is a priority.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "Let's first carry it out during the scheduled period, then decide later if we need to extend it."



The rival parties are also at odds over who to choose as witnesses. The opposition camp is calling for selecting PM Han Duck-soo, who had been excluded from the list of public officials designated as witnesses, while the ruling party wants to call in DP lawmaker Shin Hyun-young, who caused controversy by hitching an ambulance that was on the way to the crowd crush scene, thus delaying the emergency response.

PARTIES CLASH OVER ITAEWON TRAGEDY PROBE

입력 2022-12-22 15:13:07 수정 2022-12-22 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The special parliamentary committee set up to look into the deadly Itaewon tragedy began its first investigation in 52 days since the tragedy occurred, and yet prospects aren't looking so bright. Rival parties once again clashed over the attendance of their witnesses, and the issue of extending the parliamentary probe period since there's only about two weeks left until it ends.



[Pkg]



Former Yongsan Police Station emergency monitoring officer Song Byung-joo was chosen as a witness by the Itaewon crowd crush parliamentary investigation committee. He may be key to clarifying the allegations regarding police failure to respond to emergency phone calls notifying of the dangerous situation in Itaewon. However, he was a no-show when an on-site investigation was conducted.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, Parliamentary Probe Committee) : "Why is 112 Situation Director Song Byung-joo not here today?"



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Chief, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency) : "He's on sick leave. He said he wouldn't attend the investigation."



Those who attended also said they knew nothing.



[Soundbite] Youn Kun-young(Parliamentary Probe Committee) : "Can you tell us who received the instructions and submit them as well? We need to know the route. Isn't it very simple?"



[Soundbite] Park Kyu-seok(Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency) : "When I asked our staff who received the instructions, no one remembered that."



The Democratic Party wants to extend the parliamentary probe through January 7, believing that the ruling bloc is trying to hamper it intentionally.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "There is no way you will intentionally delay the budget bill and cut the parliamentary probe short."



The PPP is against extending the probe. It says investigating the tragedy thoroughly during the remaining period is a priority.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "Let's first carry it out during the scheduled period, then decide later if we need to extend it."



The rival parties are also at odds over who to choose as witnesses. The opposition camp is calling for selecting PM Han Duck-soo, who had been excluded from the list of public officials designated as witnesses, while the ruling party wants to call in DP lawmaker Shin Hyun-young, who caused controversy by hitching an ambulance that was on the way to the crowd crush scene, thus delaying the emergency response.