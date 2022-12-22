OUTDOOR SKATING RINK REOPENS AFTER 3 YRS News Today 입력 2022.12.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.12.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Plaza skating rink reopened in 3 years after it suspended its operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will operate until February next year, and the admission remains the same as when it first opened in 2004, only 1,000 won per hour.



[Pkg]



An ice skating rink takes up a big portion of snow-covered Seoul Plaza. People bundled up in hats and gloves against the cold are seen enjoying themselves.



[Soundbite] Byeon Seo-jin(Seoul resident) : "I fell once, but this is really fun with the songs and the snow. It's so romantic."



Roughly 130,000 visitors used to come to the Seoul Plaza skating rink every winter before the pandemic. Now after a three-year hiatus, the skating rink is welcoming visitors again.



[Soundbite] Shin Min-cheol(Seoul resident) : "I'm getting emotional. Last year I got tested for COVID-19 here. Now that the test centers are all gone and the skating rink has opened, my thought is that time moves forward no matter what."



The skating rink will remain in operation until next February 12. Its operating hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekends. The admission remains the same as when it first opened in 2004. It is only 1,000 won per hour, including helmet and skate rentals. However, skaters must bring their own socks and gloves or purchase them at the site. Also, lockers are available for 500 won. The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to double the number of security personnel for public safety and have medical personnel ready at all times.



[Soundbite] Hong Seong-su(Seoul Metropolitan Gov't) : "Up to 700 people can use the rink for one hour. The number of security guards has doubled from 10 to 20."



The skating rink will be closed when emergency fine dust reduction measures are activated. Beginning on December 23rd, sledding slopes at Ttukseom and Jamwon Hangang Parks will also reopen for the first time in three years.

OUTDOOR SKATING RINK REOPENS AFTER 3 YRS

입력 2022-12-22 15:13:08 수정 2022-12-22 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Plaza skating rink reopened in 3 years after it suspended its operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will operate until February next year, and the admission remains the same as when it first opened in 2004, only 1,000 won per hour.



[Pkg]



An ice skating rink takes up a big portion of snow-covered Seoul Plaza. People bundled up in hats and gloves against the cold are seen enjoying themselves.



[Soundbite] Byeon Seo-jin(Seoul resident) : "I fell once, but this is really fun with the songs and the snow. It's so romantic."



Roughly 130,000 visitors used to come to the Seoul Plaza skating rink every winter before the pandemic. Now after a three-year hiatus, the skating rink is welcoming visitors again.



[Soundbite] Shin Min-cheol(Seoul resident) : "I'm getting emotional. Last year I got tested for COVID-19 here. Now that the test centers are all gone and the skating rink has opened, my thought is that time moves forward no matter what."



The skating rink will remain in operation until next February 12. Its operating hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekends. The admission remains the same as when it first opened in 2004. It is only 1,000 won per hour, including helmet and skate rentals. However, skaters must bring their own socks and gloves or purchase them at the site. Also, lockers are available for 500 won. The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to double the number of security personnel for public safety and have medical personnel ready at all times.



[Soundbite] Hong Seong-su(Seoul Metropolitan Gov't) : "Up to 700 people can use the rink for one hour. The number of security guards has doubled from 10 to 20."



The skating rink will be closed when emergency fine dust reduction measures are activated. Beginning on December 23rd, sledding slopes at Ttukseom and Jamwon Hangang Parks will also reopen for the first time in three years.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

