RIVAL PARTIES TO PROCESS SUNSET PROVISIONS News Today 입력 2022.12.23 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties also pledged to discuss and process the so-called sunset clauses including the extension of the safe freight rates system at the plenary session slated for December 28. However clashes are expected among rival parties as they are still widely split on the matter.



[Pkg]



The safe freight rates system was the cause of the truckers' massive strike not so long ago. If the system is not extended through law amendment, it will lose its efficacy within this year. The opposition parties emphasize it was the government's promise to extend the safe rates system by three years. The ruling bloc rebutted by highlighting that the discussion of the issue has returned to square one because of the strike. The government is pushing to extend the maximum working hours by two years to let businesses with fewer than 30 employees work extra eight hours per week. The PPP is in favor of the extension, as the workforce at businesses with fewer than 30 employees totals six point-oh-three million people. However, the opposition camp stands against it, citing the risk of death from fatigue. The state subsidies for the national health insurance, under which the government pays 20 percent of the estimated health insurance payments, are also set to expire this year. The government and the ruling party want the subsidies extended by another five years, but the DP demands the sunset provision on the system be abolished altogether. The parliamentary standing committee has yet to discuss the matter. Rival parties pledged to discuss and process the so-called sunset clauses at the plenary session slated for December 28. But clashes are expected as the parties are widely split on the matter.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "We haven't agreed on the details yet, but we've decided to process the bills on Dec. 28. We need to discuss the details further."



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "Our opinions on the sunset provisions differ. Although the Nat‘l Assembly is functioning properly now, we still have a long way to go."



Laws that have been amended to permit the Korea Electric Power Corporation and the Korea Gas Corporation to increase the limit on their corporate bonds next year will also be processed at the session. The parties agreed to cooperate on the Itaewon crowd crush probe to hold those responsible accountable and devise measures to prevent similar tragedies from happening again, which apparently means they are open to discussing the probe's extension.

