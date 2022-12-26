DP LEADER SLAMS SPECIAL PARDONS News Today 입력 2022.12.26 (15:17) 수정 2022.12.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said at today's supreme members' council that the Yoon Suk-yeol administration is going ahead with the pardoning of ex-President Lee Myung-bak despite the public's opposition and warning. He argued that the special pardon that betrays people's common sense and expectation, that undermines national unity must be rescinded. Lee also referred to the case of former Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who was pardoned without reinstatement, to criticize that the biggest problem with the presidential pardon is that opposition camp figures were presented as shields and afterthoughts.

