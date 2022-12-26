NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.12.26 (15:17) 수정 2022.12.26 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The fate of Yongsan District Office chief Park Hee-young will be determined tonight at the earliest. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter on the job in the Itaewon tragedy. The Seoul Western District Court's judge overseeing warrant issuance started interrogating Park and the District Office's safety and disaster officer Choi Won-jun at 2 o'clock this afternoon. Park is accused of not taking proper safety and accident prevention measures during the Halloween weekend and inappropriately responding to the accident.

The Korea Power Exchange reported today that, the nuclear power transactions until November stood at 152 thousand 958 gigawatt hours, accounting for 30.7% of the total power transactions and setting a record high since 2015 when 31.7% was recorded. The nuclear power generation also increased. According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation or KEPCO, the nuclear power generation amounted to 146 thousand 820 gigawatt hours by October, a 14.8% increase from the same period last year.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-12-26 15:17:55 수정 2022-12-26 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The fate of Yongsan District Office chief Park Hee-young will be determined tonight at the earliest. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter on the job in the Itaewon tragedy. The Seoul Western District Court's judge overseeing warrant issuance started interrogating Park and the District Office's safety and disaster officer Choi Won-jun at 2 o'clock this afternoon. Park is accused of not taking proper safety and accident prevention measures during the Halloween weekend and inappropriately responding to the accident.

The Korea Power Exchange reported today that, the nuclear power transactions until November stood at 152 thousand 958 gigawatt hours, accounting for 30.7% of the total power transactions and setting a record high since 2015 when 31.7% was recorded. The nuclear power generation also increased. According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation or KEPCO, the nuclear power generation amounted to 146 thousand 820 gigawatt hours by October, a 14.8% increase from the same period last year.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

