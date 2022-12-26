CALLS FOR AWARENESS FOR EDIBLE INSECTS News Today 입력 2022.12.26 (15:17) 수정 2022.12.26 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With greenhouse gas emissions from livestock being pointed out as one of the main factors in leading global warming, attention is being drawn to edible insects as a possible replacement of livestock in the future. South Korea is also pushing for the development of the edible insect industry, however, some point out that improvement in consumer awareness needs to come first.



[Pkg]



A farm in Yangyang, Gangwon-do Province. The farmer has been raising chafer grubs for about a year now. The insect is grown until it reaches the larva stage and then sold to the public. This farmer boldly started the edible insect business after hearing about its potential as a food of the future.



[Soundbite] Yun Jong-uk(Edible Insect Farmer) : "Insect protein is absorbed well into the body while insects produce almost no pollution. Insects may be the most valuable source of protein in the future."



In Gangwon-do Province alone, there are 151 farms and businesses that grow and distribute insects. Given their total sales are about 990 million won, however, the average annual income for each farm comes to only around 6.5 million won. It would still take a long time to make money out of this business. Consumers are still resistant to the idea of eating insects. Even when the insects are merchandised as liquid or powder, it is difficult to expand the market. A survey by the agriculture ministry found that the domestic sales of edible insects plunged roughly 80% from 2.34 billion won in 2020 to 480 million won in 2021.



[Soundbite] Lee Geum-seon(Edible Insect Farmer) : "Raising the insects is no problem, but it is still hard to sell them. We try to sell them in liquid form, but that's not easy either."



Insect farmers and the government are aware of the need to promote the edible insect business. They are planning to strengthen their publicity activities and develop various products.

CALLS FOR AWARENESS FOR EDIBLE INSECTS

입력 2022-12-26 15:17:56 수정 2022-12-26 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With greenhouse gas emissions from livestock being pointed out as one of the main factors in leading global warming, attention is being drawn to edible insects as a possible replacement of livestock in the future. South Korea is also pushing for the development of the edible insect industry, however, some point out that improvement in consumer awareness needs to come first.



[Pkg]



A farm in Yangyang, Gangwon-do Province. The farmer has been raising chafer grubs for about a year now. The insect is grown until it reaches the larva stage and then sold to the public. This farmer boldly started the edible insect business after hearing about its potential as a food of the future.



[Soundbite] Yun Jong-uk(Edible Insect Farmer) : "Insect protein is absorbed well into the body while insects produce almost no pollution. Insects may be the most valuable source of protein in the future."



In Gangwon-do Province alone, there are 151 farms and businesses that grow and distribute insects. Given their total sales are about 990 million won, however, the average annual income for each farm comes to only around 6.5 million won. It would still take a long time to make money out of this business. Consumers are still resistant to the idea of eating insects. Even when the insects are merchandised as liquid or powder, it is difficult to expand the market. A survey by the agriculture ministry found that the domestic sales of edible insects plunged roughly 80% from 2.34 billion won in 2020 to 480 million won in 2021.



[Soundbite] Lee Geum-seon(Edible Insect Farmer) : "Raising the insects is no problem, but it is still hard to sell them. We try to sell them in liquid form, but that's not easy either."



Insect farmers and the government are aware of the need to promote the edible insect business. They are planning to strengthen their publicity activities and develop various products.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

