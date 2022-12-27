기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Tuesday that a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee was held the previous day where achievements this year and direction in next year's state affairs were discussed. During the session, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly said the country came to have a deeper understanding of the nature of the recent domestic and external environments and clarified the direction in the development of state projects, calling it a precious experience gained through arduous struggles in 2022. Kim then called for devising more fierce and confident fighting strategies for next year.
- KIM CALLS FOR MORE FIERCE STRATEGIES
