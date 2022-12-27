DP CHAIR TO ACCEPT PROSECUTION SUMMONS News Today 입력 2022.12.27 (15:10) 수정 2022.12.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has expressed his intent to appear for questioning in response to the prosecution's summons over

bribery allegations involving Seongnam FC football club. He said that Wednesday, which was set by the prosecution,is difficult for him due to other schedules, and that he would discuss other possible dates and the format of the questioning. Rival parties also clashed over the disclosure of names and faces of prosecutors who are investigating Lee's case.



[Pkg]



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has expressed his intent to appear for questioning with two days left to the prosecution's summons over bribery allegations involving a municipal football club.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "The case was previously closed with a not guilty verdict. I don't understand the prosecution's behavior but will confidently accept the summons."



Lee however said that Wednesday is difficult for him due to other schedules including a plenary session in parliament, and that he would discuss other possible dates and the format of the questioning. There were hard-line calls that he should not respond to questioning over the so-called targeted investigation to suppress the opposition. But it appears Lee eventually decided not to invite any backlash by rejecting the summons. The ruling People Power Party pressed the opposition leader to make an appearance and criticized him, who is a suspect, for trying to pick and choose a suitable date.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "I urge Lee to attend the plenary session that day and then appear for questioning."



Meanwhile rival parties also clashed over the disclosure of names and faces of prosecutors who are investigating Lee's case. The PPP blasted the posting of incorrect pictures that do not match the real person while Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said the Democratic Party was blatantly branding public officials.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "The public branding of officials in a bid to evade Lee's personal judicial issues is an act of obstructing the rule of law."



Acknowledging some mistakes, the DP defended the disclosure as the public's right to know.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-dae(Supreme Council member, DP) : "Isn't it a double standard when identities are disclosed to promote one's achievement and the same is harshly criticized when it concerns a sham investigation?"



Another DP lawmaker Lee Sang-min said the prosecution's independence must be guaranteed and it must be free of any pressure from public opinion.

입력 2022-12-27 15:10:57 수정 2022-12-27 16:45:06

