EX-PRES. LEE MYUNG-BAK GRANTED PARDON News Today 입력 2022.12.27 (15:10)

[Anchor Lead]



The government on Tuesday granted special pardons for 1,373 inmates including politicians, public officials and election violators. The list includes former President Lee Myung-bak whose sentence has been suspended over health reasons and former Gyeongsangnamdo Province governor Kim Kyoung-soo who is serving two years behind bars for online opinion rigging. As expected, Kim has been pardoned without a reinstatement of rights. The government said the pardons for those who were excluded in the previous Liberation Day amnesty in August are aimed at boosting national unity and giving public officials another opportunity to contribute to national development.

입력 2022-12-27 15:10:57 수정 2022-12-27 16:45:06 News Today

