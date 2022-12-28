GOVT OFFICIALS GRILLED OVER ITAEWON TRAGEDY News Today 입력 2022.12.28 (15:12) 수정 2022.12.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, the first agency report of the Itaewon accident special investigation committee was held Tuesday. Rival parties clashed over the identity of the disaster control tower. As the People Power Party attacked the DP's Shin Hyun-young for riding in a medical assistance vehicle on the day of the Itaewon disaster, the bereaved families voiced their protest saying that they're not focusing on the core of the problem, and left the site.



[Pkg]



The first agency report involving government organizations, including the State Affairs Monitoring Office under the Office of the President, being questioned by the special investigation committee was held on Tuesday. Opposition party members focused their questions on the identity of the disaster control tower. It all started with this remark made by Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki last month.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-ki(Presidential Chief of Staff(Nov. 8)) : "The control tower is the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs whereas the State Affairs Monitoring Office is a staff organization of the President, not Korea's disaster control tower."



The opposition stressed the responsibility of the Office of the President on the grounds of the national crisis management guidelines written in 2018.



[Soundbite] Lee Hae-sik(Special Investigation Committee(DP)) : "Which organization is the disaster safety control tower?"



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Interior minister) : "I believe I am the control tower in carrying out relevant duties."



[Soundbite] Lee Hae-sik(Special Investigation Committee(DP)) : "It is stated that the control tower for national crisis management are the Office of National Security and the staff office of the President."



Opposition lawmakers also grilled government officials about the absence of leadership authority during the accident.



[Soundbite] Youn Kun-young(Special Investigation Committee(DP)) : "Key officials were notified after the golden hour was over. How can you claim that Korea's control tower is active?"



In contrast, the People Power Party members refuted the accusation that the government response was inadequate.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(Special Investigation Committee(PPP)) : "We should refrain from asking such predetermined questions like whether it was the responsibility of the President's office or whether the Interior minister was inadequate."



Instead, the ruling bloc lawmakers attacked the DP's Shin Hyun-young for riding in a medical assistance vehicle on the day of the Itaewon disaster.



[Soundbite] Lee Man-hee(Special Investigation Committee(PPP)) : "Shin relegated an emergency vehicle that should have carried DMAT personnel to the accident site to a taxi for herself and her spouse."



That was when the victims' families voiced their protest.



[Soundbite](Family member of a Itaewon tragedy victim) : "The government investigation becomes meaningless if you keep grilling only Shin Hyun-young."



The victims' families left the session after complaining that the PPP members are simply speaking for the government in accordance with their party interests.

GOVT OFFICIALS GRILLED OVER ITAEWON TRAGEDY

입력 2022-12-28 15:12:01 수정 2022-12-28 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, the first agency report of the Itaewon accident special investigation committee was held Tuesday. Rival parties clashed over the identity of the disaster control tower. As the People Power Party attacked the DP's Shin Hyun-young for riding in a medical assistance vehicle on the day of the Itaewon disaster, the bereaved families voiced their protest saying that they're not focusing on the core of the problem, and left the site.



[Pkg]



The first agency report involving government organizations, including the State Affairs Monitoring Office under the Office of the President, being questioned by the special investigation committee was held on Tuesday. Opposition party members focused their questions on the identity of the disaster control tower. It all started with this remark made by Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki last month.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-ki(Presidential Chief of Staff(Nov. 8)) : "The control tower is the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs whereas the State Affairs Monitoring Office is a staff organization of the President, not Korea's disaster control tower."



The opposition stressed the responsibility of the Office of the President on the grounds of the national crisis management guidelines written in 2018.



[Soundbite] Lee Hae-sik(Special Investigation Committee(DP)) : "Which organization is the disaster safety control tower?"



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Interior minister) : "I believe I am the control tower in carrying out relevant duties."



[Soundbite] Lee Hae-sik(Special Investigation Committee(DP)) : "It is stated that the control tower for national crisis management are the Office of National Security and the staff office of the President."



Opposition lawmakers also grilled government officials about the absence of leadership authority during the accident.



[Soundbite] Youn Kun-young(Special Investigation Committee(DP)) : "Key officials were notified after the golden hour was over. How can you claim that Korea's control tower is active?"



In contrast, the People Power Party members refuted the accusation that the government response was inadequate.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(Special Investigation Committee(PPP)) : "We should refrain from asking such predetermined questions like whether it was the responsibility of the President's office or whether the Interior minister was inadequate."



Instead, the ruling bloc lawmakers attacked the DP's Shin Hyun-young for riding in a medical assistance vehicle on the day of the Itaewon disaster.



[Soundbite] Lee Man-hee(Special Investigation Committee(PPP)) : "Shin relegated an emergency vehicle that should have carried DMAT personnel to the accident site to a taxi for herself and her spouse."



That was when the victims' families voiced their protest.



[Soundbite](Family member of a Itaewon tragedy victim) : "The government investigation becomes meaningless if you keep grilling only Shin Hyun-young."



The victims' families left the session after complaining that the PPP members are simply speaking for the government in accordance with their party interests.