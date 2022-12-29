[풀영상] Unreleased footage : RM’s full interview on KBS

We prepared this for ARMY all over the world.KBS is releasing a full video of RM's interview that was cut on the show.This part is not included in the interview that was broadcasted.You can hear RM's honest stories such as his thoughts on the recent small concert and why the title of his first solo album is INDIGO.'뉴스를 만나다' 순서입니다. K-팝의 대표주자라고 해야겠죠. 방탄소년단 BTS가 내년에 결성 10주년을 맞는다고 합니다. 며칠 전 멤버 가운데 '진' 씨가 군 입대를 해서 외신들이 주목하기도 했었죠. 오늘(18일) '뉴스를 만나다'에서는 BTS의 리더이고, 또 최근에 솔로 앨범을 내서 주목을 받고 있는 RM 씨를 만나보겠습니다. 어서 오십시오Now it’s time for “Meet the News.” The front runners for K-pop, BTS will mark their 10th anniversary next year. And a few days ago, one member of the group, Jin started his military service and it drew attention from foreign media. At today’s Meet the News, we’re going to meet the leader of BTS, RM. He is now under the spotlight after recently releasing his first solo album. Thank you for coming.안녕하십니까?Hello.예 반갑습니다.It’s a pleasure to meet you.고맙습니다.Thank you.예전에 뉴스 스튜디오에 멤버들하고 다 함께 나온 적은 있었는데.You have come to the studio with the other members before.네. 한 2년 정도 전에.Yes. It was about two years ago.혼자 나오신 거는 이번이 처음인가요.Is this the first time that you came alone?예 처음입니다.Yes. This is my first.왜 웃으십니까.Why are you smiling?굉장히 어색하네요. 혼자 나오니까.I feel really awkward since I am here alone.그래도 UN에서 연설하신 경험도 있으시니까.But you even gave a speech at the UN.예. 제가 가장 잘 할 수 있죠.Yes. so I can do this well.편하게 말씀하시면 되겠습니다.Please feel free to talk.감사합니다.Thank you.솔로 앨범은 이따가 또 얘기하겠지만, 이달 초에 내셨고.We will come back to your solo album later, but you released it early this month.예 그렇습니다.Yes. That’s right.빌보드 차트에서 성적이 좋더라고요. 물론 더 올라갈 수도 있겠습니다만.It is doing well on the Billboard. But of course your ranking may go up higher.나쁘지 않았습니다. 고맙습니다.It wasn’t so bad. Thank you.요즘 교양 예능 프로그램이라고 해야 할까요. 거기서 이제 MC도 맡으셨고.And nowadays you are also co-hosting an edutainment show.맞습니다.Right.솔로 앨범도 내셨고. 또 얼마 전에는 소규모 콘서트도 하신 거로 들었습니다.You launched a solo album, and not long ago, you held a small concert, too.맞습니다.Right.바쁘실 것 같은데. BTS 때랑 비교하면 그래도 좀 여유가 상대적으로 있는 편입니까. 어떻습니까.You must be busy, but compared to the time as BTS, do you feel like you have relatively more leeway or what?여유가 상대적으로 있는 편인데. 아무래도 밀도가 좀 높아진 것 같아요. 보통 BTS로 활동하다 보면 이제 팀이니까.제 몫이 7분의 1 아니겠습니까. 근데 혼자 하다 보니까 밀도나 농도가 굉장히 짙은. 제가 많은 걸 해내야 하기 때문에.밀도가 좀 높아지는 감이 있습니다.I do have relatively more leeway but it feels like things are getting more intense. Usually when we are performing together as a group, my share is just 1/7. But now that I am doing everything by myself, it’s very dense and intense. I have to do a lot on my own, so I feel like things are more intense.밀도가 높아져서 더 부담감도 커졌습니까.As it gets more intense, do you feel more pressure?아무래도 제 이름으로 모든 것들이 진행되는 거니까. 부담도 상당히 있지만, 재미도 또 7배로 있을 때도 있는 것 같습니다.Yes, because everything is happening in my name, I am under a lot of pressure. But sometimes it feels 7 times more fun.그렇군요. 200명 콘서트. 소규모로 진행을 엊그저께 하셨다고 들었는데. (네 그렇습니다.) BTS 때는 몇만 명을 앞에 두고 콘서트를 하시다가 그렇게 소규모 콘서트를 하시면 느낌이 많이 남달랐을 것 같아요.I see. I heard you held a small concert a few days ago with 200 fans. (Yes, I did.) When you were together as BTS, you used to perform in front of tens of thousands of fans. But when you performed at a small concert hall like that, did you feel differently?사실 그 공연장이 제가 어렸을 때 홍대에서 아마추어, 길거리에서 음악하고 노래하고 랩 하고 그랬을 때 홍대에서 가장 공연하고 싶었던 공연장이었어요. 그래서 홍대 쪽에서 가장 유명한 분들이 그 공연장에서 공연하셨거든요. 그래서 제가 데뷔한 지 10년 만에 그 공연장에서 드디어 공연을 할 수 있게 된 거죠. 그래서 말씀해 주신 것처럼 무수한 스타디움에서 많이 공연한 경험이 있습니다마는 특별한, 굉장히 특별한 경험이었습니다. 제가 어렸을 때, 15년 정도 전에 음악을 처음 시작했을 때 가장 공연을 하고 싶었던. 마포에 있는, 홍대에 있는 공연장입니다.Actually, when I was young, singing and rapping on the streets in Hongdae as an amateur musician, this concert hall was where I wanted to perform the most. The most popular musicians in Hongdae performed at this venue. So, at last, 10 years after my debut, I could perform at this venue.So as you said, I have performed in countless stadiums, but this was indeed a very special experience. When I was young, when I starting music about 15 years ago, this concert hall in Hongdae, Mapo was the most desired venue I wanted to perform at.그렇군요. 관객들과 조금 더 호흡을 좀 주고받을 수 있다, 그런 장점이 있었습니까?I see. So you could interact with the audience more closely. Was there such an advantage?정말 소위 침이 튀길 정도로 바로 앞에 있는 분들이. 그리고 제가 물병을 이렇게 굴리면 물병을 막 잡아주시고 그런 재밌는 일들이 많이 있었는데요. 원래 큰 공연장에서 하면 아무래도 안전 법규라든지 이런 것 때문에 펜스가 있고 좀 물리적 거리나 제약이 좀 있는 편입니다만. 그 공연장에서는 거의 제 모공과 모든 것들을 다 관찰하실 수 있었을 겁니다.Indeed, so close that my saliva droplets could reach those sitting in the front raw. When I rolled the water bottle, they could catch it. A lot of funny things like these happened.Normally large concert halls have safety regulations, so they put up fencing and there are other restrictions too. But in that concert hall in Hongdae, the audience could see almost everything about me, even the pores on my face.또 하나요. 그런 거를?Are you planning to do that again?모르겠어요. 또 하고 싶은데. 우선 혹시 궁금하신 분들은, BTS의 RM이 200명 공연장에서 어떻게 하는지 궁금하신 분들은, 동영상 사이트에서 볼 수 있습니다.I don’t know yet. But I want to. By the way, if you want to know how RM of BTS performed at the concert hall with 200 fans, you can watch it on the online video sharing platform.또 하기를 바라겠네요 팬분들은.Your fans would love to see you in another concert like that.또 해야 할 것 같습니다. 너무 재밌었어요.I think I should do it again. I had so much fun.며칠 전에 멤버 가운데 처음으로 진 씨가 군 입대를 하지 않았습니까.A few days ago, Jin has entered military service and he was the first of the group to do so.맞습니다.Right.그러니까 리더는 RM인데 진 씨가 형인 거죠.So you are the leader of the group but Jin is actually older than you.제가 넷째입니다.I am the fourth.아 넷째입니까.Oh, you are the fourth.아무래도 제 이미지나, 앞에서 말을 하고 이런 것 때문에 저를 맏형으로 알고 계시는 분들이 많은데, 제가 팀 7명 가운데 딱 정가운데에 있는 넷째입니다.Maybe because of my image and I do the talking in front of the public, many people think that I am the oldest. But I am the fourth and right in the middle among the seven members.그렇군요. 멤버들 전원이 다 훈련소에 가서 익살스럽게 사진도 찍고 그러셨는데. 제가 봤습니다I see. And you all went to the boot camp and took some funny photos. I also saw them.맞습니다.We did.진 씨는 뭐라고 하던가요.What did Jin say?진 형은 말이 별로 없더라고요. 아무래도 많은 생각과 그런 것들을 한 것 같고. 막상 현장에 갔을 때는 그냥 잘 갔다 오겠다. 먼저 경험해보고 알려주겠다. 이런 맏형다운 소감을 남겨 주셨습니다.Jin didn’t say much. Maybe he had many thoughts in his head. But when we got to the site, he just said that he’d be back well and that he’d let us know what it’s like after he experiences it first. He left some eldest brotherly comment like this.RM 씨는 진 형에게 뭐라고 말을 좀 해 주셨어요.And what did you say to Jin?그냥 제가 진 형께 해준 말은 몸 성히, 부디 건강히 아무 일 없이 조용하고 묵묵하게. 잘, 형답게. 형은 강하니까 강한 모습 보여주라고 응원하고 왔습니다.I told Jin to take good care of himself, stay healthy, stay out of trouble, keep calm and just be himself.I rooted for him to stay strong, because he is strong.근데 RM 씨를 포함해서 다른 멤버들도 군 입대를 앞두고 있지 않습니까.But including you, RM, other members are also about to enlist as well, aren’t they?네 그렇습니다Yes, that’s right.그래서 RM 씨 개인적으로도 이번에 멤버 가운데 처음으로 진 씨가 입대한 것에 대해서 남다른 느낌이 있었을 것 같아요. 개인적으로는 어땠습니까.I think you might have felt something different personally about Jin being the first of the group to enlist. How did you feel personally?아무래도 그동안 많은 일들이 있었고 저희 그룹적으로도 개인사로도 많은 일들이 있었는데. 드디어 어떤 한 챕터가 넘어가는 느낌이라고 해야 할까요. 뭔가 좀 어쨌든 와야만 하는 순간이었고 또 기다렸었던 순간이기 때문에. 드디어 어떤 방탄소년단. BTS라는 그룹의 한 페이지가 정말로 넘어가는 그런 경험을 했어요. 그래서 저도 여러 가지 복잡한 심경이지만 담담하고. 먼저 진 형이 지금 훈련소에서 잘 지내고 있을 거로 생각하기 때문에. 저도 담담하고 멋있는 마음으로 기다리고 있습니다.Well, many things have happened as a group and personally as well. I feel like finally a chapter has come to an end and we are moving on. Because this was bound to happen anyway and I had been waiting for this moment, finally I am experiencing that the page for BTS as a group is being turned.So I have a lot of mixed feelings too, but I think Jin is doing well at the boot camp, so I try to be calm and cool while waiting for my turn.1막이 넘어가는 느낌이다.You feel like you are moving on to the next chapter.네 그렇습니다.Yes, I do.예 인상적이네요. 솔로 앨범 얘기를 좀 해보자면. 제가 방송 전에도 말씀드렸지만, 주의 깊게 여러 번 들었습니다. 가사도 좀 집중해서 보고.Impressive. Let’s talk about your solo album. As I told you before the show, I carefully listened to your album several times and the lyrics of the songs as well.감사합니다.Thank you.우선 앨범 제목이 이제 인디고잖아요. 인디고가 색깔, 푸른 색깔을 뜻하는데. 왜 인디고입니까.First of all, the title of the album is Indigo. (Yes) Indigo is a color. (Right) It is a blue color. Why did you name it Indigo?원래 제가 이 전에, 아마 팬들은 아시겠지만. 제가 전에 냈었던 믹스 테이프라고 해야 할까요. 정규 앨범은 아니고 간단히 냈었던 모음집 같은 것이 있어요.Well, maybe my fans would know this. I had released a mix tape before. It wasn’t a studio album but just a simple compilation of songs.이번이 정규 앨범이고요.And now this is your first album.네 이번이 정규 1집. 첫 솔로 앨범이고요. (그렇죠) 그전에 냈었던 어떤 모음집 같은 것이 있는데 그 모음집의 타이틀이 였어요.Yes, this is my first album. My first solo album. (Right) But I had released a compilation of songs before and its title was “Mono.”근데 mono.라고 하면 이제 ‘단일한’이라는 것일 수도 있고. mono 스테레오의. 사실 mono가 붙으면 흑백이라는 뜻이 있잖아요. 제가 실제로 이 모노를 제작하던 기간이 2015년부터 2018년인데. 제가 23살부터 26살까지 무채색의 옷들을 많이 즐겨 입었습니다.Mono can mean monolithic, or it can be mono as in mono versus stereo. In fact, words that start with mono have a meaning of black and white. I produced this Mono between 2015 and 2018 when I was 23 and 26 years old. During that time, I liked to wear black and white clothes.(그렇습니까) 네 그리고 굉장히 좀 이분법적으로 사고하기도 하고 그랬던 것 같아요. 굉장히 양 극단의 것들에 대해서 많이 사고하고 그랬던 것 같아요. 그런데 그 이후에 이제 2018년 후반부터 2022년까지 제작한 4년 동안 제작한 앨범이 인디고인데요.(You did.) Yes. And I was thinking in a binary way. I thought a lot about things on the two extremes. But after that, for 4 years from late 2018 to 2022, I produced this album Indigo.인디고는 말씀하셨듯이 이제 가장 오래된 인류의 가장 오래된 염료거든요. 쪽빛입니다. 인류가 처음으로 합성해서 만들어낸 염료인데요. 남색이죠. 근데 제가 그 이후로 너무 무채색의 어떤 그런 양극을 오가다가. 제가 26살이 되면서부터 굉장히 저 스스로가 좀 자연스러워지고 많은 것들을 받아들이는 경험을 했습니다. 그래서 실제로 저 개인적으로는 좀 색이 있는 옷들을 입게 되었어요. 이게 저한테 굉장히 중요한 변화였는데요.As you said, this indigo color is the oldest dye known to mankind. It is a deep blue color. It is the first dye composed by the human race. It is a navy blue color. Well, I used to swing back and forth between two extremes like black and white, but then when I turned 26, I began acting more naturally and accepting many things. So personally I began wearing clothes with more colors. And this was a very important change to me.그때부터 청바지를 많이 입게 됐는데. 실제로 2017년 2016년에 산 청바지들을 아직도 즐겨 입고 있어요. 그래서 청바지라는 것은 보면 굉장히 자연스럽게 닳아지고 또 이게 입다 보면 무릎에 남긴 흔적이나 그 사람만의 고유한 주름이라고 할까요. 나이테라고 할까요. 그런 것들이 좀 생기잖아요.Since then, I began wearing blue jeans often. In fact, I still wear those blue jeans I bought in 2016 and 2017. Blue jeans wear and tear naturally over time and if you wear them long enough, they wrinkle at the knees or develop a wear pattern unique to the wearer just like tree rings.그걸 더 선호하시는 분들도 있고.And some people prefer those worn jeans.네, 그래서 저도 좀 자연스러움을 갖게 되면서 이 모노라는 것에서 한 사람이 어떻게 파란색과 자연스러움을 갖게 되는 인디고로 넘어가는지. 그런 일련의 변화들을 보여드리고 싶어서 모노와 인디고라는 어떤 2부작처럼 이렇게 나란히 놓게 된 것 같아요.Yes. So as I became more natural, I wanted to show how a person transforms from this mono thing to indigo which is a blue color and more natural. I guess that’s why I placed Mono and Indigo side by side like a two-part series.그런 의미가 있었군요. (네, 그렇습니다)So it has that meaning. (Yes, it does.)잘 알겠습니다. 그런데 제가 이번 음반을 들어보니까 왜 그런 설명을 했는지 알겠더라고요. 그러니까 RM의 어떤 일기장 같은 음반이다. (맞습니다) 저도 느낄 수가 있었습니다. 그런데 본인이 직접 그 부분을 좀 설명을 해주신다면.I see. Well after I listened to the album, I could understand why you say so. So, you are saying this album is like RM’s diary. (Yes. That’s right) I could feel that too. But can you tell us more about this with your own words?우선 남의 일기장을 훔쳐보는 느낌이라고 해야 할까요. 그럴 때 좀 재밌기도 하고 뭔가 이게 안 되는 일이지만 쾌감이 또 있을 것 같은데요. 근데 이건 제가 공개한 일기장이기 때문에 말씀하신 것처럼 저는 아카이브라는 표현을 쓰고 굉장히 제가 좋아하는데. 26살 때부터 29살까지 제가 방탄소년단과 RM으로 살면서 제가 느낀 모든 것들을 좀 기록하고 정제하고 이렇게 쭉 써 내려간 그런 일기장입니다. 그래서 26살과 29살에 저에게 어떤 일들이 있었고 어떤 감정들이 있었는지. 그리고 인디고라는 색깔이 청색이지만 굉장히 사람마다 떠올리는 어떤 그 색의 채도라고 할까요. 그런 게 좀 다를 수 있거든요. 그래서 하늘색부터 아주 진한 남색까지 좀 여러 가지. 트랙이 10개인데 10가지의 파란색이라고 생각을 해 주시면 좋을 것 같아요.I might say it feels like you’re peeking into someone’s diary. It is fun, but at the same time you feel guilty but still you get a thrill. But this diary is open to the public by me. Actually, I call it an archive, and I like this word very much. From the age of 26 to 29, everything I felt when I was living as BTS and RM was recorded, refined and written out in this diary. So it has everything that happened to me and every feeling I had at every moment of that period. And indigo is a blue color but people may think of very different shades of blue ranging from sky blue to very dark navy blue. My album has 10 tracks. You can think of those 10 tracks as 10 different blue colors.그래서 일기장 같은 음반이라 그런지 가사 곳곳에 무언가 RM의 내면을 엿볼 수 있는 구절들이 있더라고요. 그래서 제가 좀 뽑아봤는데. 제작진이 여기에도 준비를 해 줬군요./1번 트랙을 보면. "좋은 것과 아닌 것밖에 없던 그때. 차라리 그때가 더 인간이었던 듯해". /2번 트랙에는 “벗어나고 싶어 이 캔버스의 틀. 어제와 내일이 내게 드리운 그늘”. /3번 트랙 "언제쯤 써보게 될까 나만의 시는. 살아남느라 잊혀진 dreamin'”. /글쎄요 이게 모르겠습니다. 젊은 RM이 느끼는 어떤 혼란이나 갑갑함. 혹은 큰 성공기에 오는 공허함. 이런 것들을 저는 좀 느낄 수 있었는데. 제가 잘 포착한 겁니까 아니면 좀 틀리게 포착한 겁니까.So this album is like your diary, and I could take a peek at the inside of RM by reading some lines here and there. So I picked some lines and our staff prepared this screen. /In the first track, you wrote, “When things were only good or bad, I think I was more of a human.”/In the second track, you wrote, “I want to escape the frame of this canvas. The shadow of yesterday and tomorrow is cast upon me.”/And in the third track, you wrote, “When will I write my own poem, forgotten dreamin’ while trying to survive.”/Well, I'm not sure, but I noticed confusion and frustration felt by young RM, or the feeling of emptiness after experiencing a huge success. Am I right to sense these feelings, or am I misunderstanding?아니요. 정확하게 보신 것 같아요. 사실은 일련의 사람들에게 대중분들에게 또 이거를 보고 계시는 시청자분들에게 BTS로 사는 것은 어떤 일일까. 이런 것에 대해서 굉장히 호기심도 있으실 것 같고 흥미도 있으실 것 같아요. 근데 많은 가수분들이나 엔터테이너 분들이 이미 많은 말씀을 해 주셨습니다만. 큰 공연장에서 공연하고 나면. 5~6만 명의 함성을 이렇게 몸소 체화하고 체험하고 나면. 그 뒤에 이제 호텔에 가지 않습니까. 호텔에 가면 굉장히 귀도 먹먹하고 약간의 이명 같은 것도 좀 들리고 굉장히 좀 한순간에 모든 것들이 썰물처럼 빠져나가는 그런 경험들을 많이 하게 돼요. 그리고 저 인간 개인의 김남준으로서도 어떨 때는 제가 뉴스에 나와서 인터뷰도 이렇게 영광스러운 자리에 있다가. 또 집에 들어가면 저는 그냥 책과 그림을 좋아하는 개인이기도 하고. 그래서 그 양극에 대한 것들을 균형을 맞추는 일을 항상 제가 집중해 오고 있었다고 생각하는데. 그런 데에서 나온 구절들이 그래서 제 일기장이 될 것 같습니다.No, you are precisely right. In fact, some people, the public, and the viewers who are watching this now may wonder what it is like to live as BTS. But many singers and entertainers have already spoken about this. When you perform at a big stage, you experience the cheers from 50,000-60,000 people. But when you come back to hotel, your ears are muffled and sometimes you have some ringing in the ears, too. And you feel like suddenly everything has drained out at once like the ebb. And for Kim Nam-joon as a person, sometimes I appear on the news and do the interview like today. This is such an honor to be here. But then, when I am back home, I am just an ordinary person who likes books and paintings. So I think I always worked hard on keeping a balance between these two extremes. These lines came from those efforts, so this is indeed my diary.이게 맞는 해석이었다면 제가 아까 말씀드린 게.If what I interpreted was right, I told you earlier about..모든 게 공허함만은 아닙니다만Not everything is about emptiness, though.물론 그렇습니다. 그걸 반드시 전제로 해야겠죠. 기쁨과 보람도 컸겠죠.Of course not. That should be the prerequisite. You must have a lot of happiness and rewarding feeling as well.물론입니다Of course.그런데 왜 갑갑함과 공허함이 김남준 씨에게 있었을까요.But why did you feel frustrated and empty?아주 유명한 클리셰 같은 구절이 있잖아요. 왕관을 쓰는 자 그 무게를 견뎌라. 근데 아무래도 많은 분들이 상상하실 수 있겠습니다마는 방탄소년단 혹은 BTS라는 왕관이라는 것은 굉장히 무겁습니다.There is a well-known cliché. “One who wears the crown, bears the crown.” I suppose many people can imagine how heavy that crown is for BTS.너무 무거울 것 같습니다.It must be really heavy.굉장히 무겁고. 그러나 너무 또 너무... 뭐랄까요. 복된 거거든요. 값지고 복되면서 그리고 저는 제가 정말 운이 좋고 너무 이렇게 많은 분들의 축복 덕분에 제가 사랑받고 있는 사람이라는 생각을 항상 스스로 인식하려고 해서 제가 기꺼이 좀 이 운명을 받아들이고 싶어요. 그래서 이게 왕관이 무겁다고 뭔가 불편하고 단지 이거에 대해서 나는 너무 우울해 힘들어라고 하기보다는 좀 이 운명에 맞서는 모습들을 보여드리고 싶었던 것 같아요.It is very heavy but it is also, how can I put it, it is a blessing. It is priceless and a blessing. I think I am so lucky to be loved thanks to the blessings from so many people, and I’m always trying to remind myself of this. I want to embrace my destiny gladly. Rather than feeling uncomfortable about this heavy crown and saying that I am feeling blue and tired, I wanted to show that I am facing my fate head on.그래서 제가 찾아본 어떤 영상을 보니까 그런 말씀도 하셨더라고요. 처음으로 뭔가 내 것을 만든 느낌이다. 이번 솔로 앨범이.So I also watched a video where you said this. It felt like I made something for myself for the first time. You were referring to this solo album.정확합니다.Exactly.제가 약간 좀 비틀어서 질문하는지 모르겠습니다만 그러면 BTS 때 만들었던 앨범에는 뭔가 RM이 느끼기에 뭔가 채워지지 못한 부분이 있었습니까.I don’t know if I am twisting the question, but do you feel like there was something missing in the previous BTS albums?그렇게 제가 또 말씀을 드리면 많은 방탄소년단의 곡을 좋아하시는 분들이 서운해하실 수 있겠습니다만. 제가 방탄소년단에서 차지하고 있는 부분은 정확하게 13.2%밖에 안 되거든요.If I say so, many people who like BTS songs may feel disappointed, but my part only accounts for 13.2% in BTS to be precise.1/7이요One seventh.그렇습니다. 물론 제가 아무래도 제 포지션 상 많은 제작이나 특히 작사 부분에 많은 메시지 부분에 제가 많이 참여하게 됩니다. 아무래도 고려해야 할 것들이 많죠. 방탄소년단의 퍼포먼스도 중요하고 보여지는 비주얼들이나 그 서사라든지 콘셉트이라든지 기획 이런 것들이 많이 들어가야 되기 때문에.Right. Because of the position I am in, I participate in many areas during production, such as lyrics and messages. But there are many other things to consider. For BTS, performance is important, and the looks and the story and the concept and planning should match as well.그리고 아까 짧게 말씀드렸습니다만, 저는 원래 홍대에서 혼자, 그냥 저랑 비슷한 친구들이랑 같이 음악을 시작했었기 때문에 (길거리에서) 네네 그래서 뭔가 언젠가는 제 것을 해야겠다. 저만의 것을 해야 한다라는 뭐랄까요. 의무감 같은 책임감 같은 것이 있었어요. 근데 어쨌든 지금 타이밍에 이렇게 하게 된 것이 너무 운이 좋은 것이, 방탄소년단이라는 팀이 완전히 단단해지고 아까 아까 말씀해 주셨듯이 2막으로 넘어가는 시점에 좀 단단해지고 온전해진 어떤 RM이랄까요. 김남준을 보여드릴 수 있게 돼서. 이 그룹과 개인의 그런 것들을. 균형을 잘 잡아가는 그런 멋있는 일을 한번 꼭 해보고 싶습니다.And I told you briefly earlier that I started music with my friends in Hongdae. (On the streets) Yes. So I had this thought that someday I should produce something for me. I felt obligated and responsible to do something for myself someday. Anyway, now the time has come and the timing couldn’t be better. BTS as a team is now very strong, and I feel so lucky that I can show stronger and more whole RM Kim Nam-joon as we are moving on to the next chapter. So I really want to keep this wonderful balance between group work and personal work.그래서 아까 모두에도 말씀하셨지만, 요즘의 일상이 조금 더 자유로워진 측면도 있을 것 같아요. 통상적으로는 솔로 활동을 시작하면 그룹 활동을 할 때의 성공이 워낙에 컸기 때문에 (그렇죠) 내가 그 성공을 이어갈 수 있을까 부담스러워하는 경향이 있는데, 통상적으로는. (물론입니다.) 그런데 RM 씨는 그런 측면도 물론 있겠지만, 더 자유롭고 좀 분방해진 듯한 느낌도 있을 것 같아요. 어떻습니까.You already said this in the beginning that in some parts you have more freedom in your daily life nowadays. Usually when a member of a group goes solo especially after experiencing such a huge success as a group (yes), they tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves to continue to succeed. I mean usually they do. (Of course) But for you RM, on one hand you may feel the same pressure, but on the other hand, you may feel more free and unrestricted. How do you feel?아마 지금 시청하시고 계시는 분들이 이미 제 표정에서 많이 느끼실 수 있을 것 같아요. 얼굴은 거짓말을 못 하니까요. 표정..굉장히 자유롭고 행복하고 말씀해 주신 것처럼 홀가분한 나날들을 많이 보내고 있는데요.I think the viewers can already see how I feel from my facial expression. Your face can’t lie. I feel very free and happy. And just like you said, I am enjoying carefree and relaxing days.앞서 말씀드렸듯이 굉장히 좋은 타이밍이라고 생각을 하고. 물론 말씀해 주신 성적이라든지 성과라든지. 당연히 저는 저 개인은 방탄소년단이라는 팀의 성과에 저는 미치기 어렵다고 생각합니다.As I said earlier, I think the timing is very good. Of course in terms of the results and outcome, I think it will be difficult for me alone to achieve the same level of success as the group BTS did.워낙 큰 성공을 거뒀고 어떤 시대의 운과 많은 분들의 사랑과 축복 속에서 이룰 수 없었던 기적들을 이루어냈다고 생각하고 그거는 저뿐만 아니라 제가 나머지 6명의 멤버들에게 진 빚이거든요.Together we achieved such a huge success and I think these miracles wouldn’t have happened without luck and the love and blessings of so many people around the world. So this is the debt I own to the other six members.그래서 저 개인으로서는 차트나 성적도 물론 중요하지만 좀 더 진정하게. 순도라고 할까요. 순도를 많이 높여서 좀 솔직하게 보여드리고 싶었어요. 그런데 이게 단순히 항상 그룹 활동을 하다가 솔로 활동을 하게 되면 뭐랄까 좀 마음이 앞선다고 할까요. 심장이 앞선다고 할까요. 그런 일들이 많은 것들이 있는 것 같은데. 저는 좀 이런 것들을 개인적인 것들을 좀 보편적으로 승화시켜서 풀고 싶어서 그것들을 제 개인적인 것들을 좀 정제하는 데 4년이라는 시간이 걸렸습니다.And personally, of course the results in music charts and scores matter, but I wanted to be more genuine, or let’s say I wanted to show purer and more genuine me. Because when you go solo after performing as a group all the time, you get over-ambitious and act in haste. Things like these happen. But I wanted to transform personal stories into something that can apply to everyone. And it took 4 years for me to refine my personal thoughts.많은 고민이 느껴집니다. 지금 답변을 통해서도.I can feel from your answers that you really put a lot of thought into it.예 그렇습니다.Yes, I did.저희가 제작진이 이 음악을 좀 준비를 했나 모르겠는데. 이번 앨범의 후반부를 보면. 지금 나오고 있죠. 이게 9번 트랙 <들꽃놀이>인가요.I am not sure if our staff had this song ready today, but at the latter part of your album, here we go. Is this Track No.9, Wild Flower?네 타이틀곡입니다.Yes, this is the title track.여기 보면 이런 가사가 있어요. “그래 내 시작은 시, 여태껏 날 지켜온 단 하나의 힘과 dream”이런 표현이 있는데. 뭔가 초심으로 돌아가려는 듯한 느낌을 제가 받습니다. 아까 그 홍대 공연장 얘기도 그런 같은 맥락인 것도 같고Here in the lyrics, you wrote, “Yeah, my start was poetry. My one and only strength and dream that protected me so far.” This sounds like you want to go back to the basics. And what you said about the concert hall in Hongdae may as well be understood in the same context.맞습니다.That’s right.그러면 RM 씨가 찾은 어떤 내면의 해답이 들어 있는 곡이다. 이렇게 해석하면 됩니까.Then, does this song have the answers to your questions? Am I correct to interpret it this way?이 트랙이 9번이고 타이틀이지만. 이 뒤에 박지윤 선배님과 함께한 10번 트랙이 있어요. 거기에서 이제 모든 해답을 내리게 되는데. 뒤돌아보지 말라는 얘기를 하고 있어요.This Track No. 9 is the title track. But after this, there is Track No. 10 which is featured with Park Ji-yoon.In that song, I finally come to a conclusion that we should not look back.제가 취했던 모든 선택들이 결국 제 최선의 버전이었고 그래서 우리는 우리가 행했던 것들에 대해서 후회하지 말고 뒤돌아보지 말고 밤에 울고 그런 것들도 물론 있습니다마는 그래도 뒤돌아보면 안 된다.All my choices were the best ones I could make at that moment, so we should not regret or look back on what we did. Of course sometime I too cry at night, but still you should not look back.그리고 왜 어른들 말씀 중에 막힐 때는 처음으로 돌아가라는 말씀이 있지 않습니까? 저도 방탄소년단이 어쨌든 코로나 시국도 그렇고 이제 챕터도 넘어가고 하면서 많은 것들이 이렇게 흩어져 간다고 할까요. 흩어져 가는 시기에 저를 어떻게 잡아야 하나 많은 고민을 했었어요. 그래서 그때 그 홍대 공연장으로 돌아갔습니다.And as the elders say, if you hit a dead end, go back to your starting point. And just like the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS is moving on to the next chapter. And as it happens, I feel like many things are being dissolved. And I thought long and hard about how I can pull myself together during this time. So I went back to the concert hall in Hongdae.그래서 실제로 이건 말씀드린 적이, 처음 말씀드리는 겁니다만 홍대 제가 어렸을 때 걸렸던 그 길 걷고 싶은 거리라고 할까요. 거기를 여러 번 걸으면서 이렇게 모자와 마스크로 (가리고) 네, 여러 번 걸으면서 음악을 들으면서 계속 예전에 나는 어떤 마음으로 이것들을 시작했나 생각을 많이 했었고요.And I’ve never told anyone about this. This is the first time I say this, but I did go back to the Hongdae streets where I used to walk when I was young. I walked up and down the street wearing a hat and a mask. (covering) Yes. And listening to music, I pondered what I had on my mind when I started all of these back then.시작은 시라는 그 가사가 굉장히 중요한 가사인데. 랩이 사실은, 제가 어렸을 때 랩이라는 장르는 리듬 엔 포이트리의 약자였어요. 그래서 리듬과 시거든요. 운율이 있는 리듬인 거죠. 원래 제가 홍대에서 음악을 하기 전에 어린 저는 문학도였거든요. 시인이나 작가가 되고 싶었어요. 그리고 실제로 지금도 시인이나 작가는 아니지만, 작사라는 형태로 그 꿈을 이어가고 있다고 생각합니다. 그래서 다시 그때로 돌아가서 시를 쓰는 시인의 마음으로 글을 쓰는 작가의 마음으로 돌아가려고 했던 것 같아요.The line “my start was poetry” is very important. Actually when I was young, the word RAP stood for rhythm and poetry. So it is about rhythm and poetry. It is a poem with rhythm. Before I started music in Hongdae, I was a book lover. I wanted to become a poet or a writer. And in fact, though I am not a poet or a writer now, I am still following that dream by writing lyrics. So I tried to go back to the time when I loved to write like a poet or a writer.마지막으로 내년에 이제 10주년이잖아요.Finally, next year is the 10th anniversary.예.Yes.그런데 이제 워낙에 이제 입대가 이제 줄줄이 있다 보니까 현실적으로 그래서 2025년이 되어야만 다 같이 모일 수 있을 것 같다고 말씀하신 것도 제가 본 것 같은데. 팬들은 좀 아쉬울 것도 같고 많이 기다려야 하니까. 현실적으로는 좀 어쩔 수가 없는 건가요, 그럼? 2025년까지 좀 기다려야 하나요.But I also heard that the group will only be able to reunite by 2025 because other members are also scheduled to enlist. Fans are going to be sad because they have to wait for long. So practically there’s nothing we can do? Should we wait until 2025?예. 지금 어쨌든 18개월이 기간이기 때문에 군 복무 기간이기 때문에 당연히 물리적으로 제가 할 수 있는 것은 없고요. 다만 저희 팀을 믿어주신 방탄과 BTS를 믿어주신 한국과 전 세계에 수많은 이미 분들이 지금 계시거든요. 방송을 보고 계실 거라고 믿고 있고. 그래서 저희 멤버들이 또 원래 타투를 그렇게 좋아하지 않는데 처음으로 우정 타투를 같이 했어요. 7이라는 숫자를 각자 다른 부위에 새겼는데요.Yes. The military service is for 18 months, so actually there’s nothing I can do. But there are numerous ARMY fans in Korea and around the world who trust BTS. I believe they are watching this show, too. So we don’t like a tattoo but for the first time, we got friendship tattoos together. We got the number 7 tattooed on different parts of our body.언제 하셨어요.When was that?얼마 안 됐습니다. 6개월 정도 되는데. 그래서 그 마음으로 당연히 제가 뭐랄까. 먼저 속단 드릴 수 있지는 않습니다만. 꼭 빠른 시일 내에 다시 모여서 또 저희만 할 수 있는 모습들을 보여드리려고 제가 많이 노력하겠습니다.It wasn’t long ago. It’s been 6 months. So we will keep this at heart. And I can’t make a hasty decision, but I will do my best to come back together soon and show you what only we can do.알겠습니다. 오늘 RM. 김남준 씨의 많은 얘기를 들을 수 있어서 좋았습니다.I see. It was a pleasure to hear a lot from you today.저도 너무 영광이고 행복했습니다.The pleasure is mine. It was an honor.오늘 고맙습니다.Thank you for coming.감사합니다.Thank you.