DP LAWMAKER’S ARREST MOTION VOTED DOWN

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly voted against the arrest motion of lawmaker Non Woong-rae who received an arrest warrant for receiving bribes from a businessperson in return for favors. The People Power Party blasted a "bulletproof" parliament and the DP for protecting its own, in which the Democratic Party criticized the justice minister for citing a litany of evidence from the investigations in an unusual move, ultimately publicizing a suspected crime.



[Pkg]



An arrest warrant was requested for lawmaker Noh Woong-rae on charges of receiving 60 million won from a businessperson in return for favors. In an unusual move, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon asked for the parliament's approval that would allow his arrest motion citing a litany of evidence from the investigations.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "Recorded files capture Noh's voice referring to a past bribe and the latest one being offered as well as the rustling sound of the money envelope."



Meanwhile Representative Noh claims he is being framed and that prosecutors tinkered with the evidence.



[Soundbite] Noh Woong-rae(Democratic Party) : "Why didn't they ask me about the files during questioning? The prosecution just presented the recording without any inquiry. That's a complete disregard of one's right to defense."



The minor opposition Justice Party supported the motion to allow the arrest while the main opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party left the decision up to individual members. The voting outcome was 101 votes in support and 161 objections and the motion was disapproved. It marks the first rejection of a motion out of four such cases during the current 21st National Assembly. The PPP and the Justice Party blasted a "bulletproof" parliament and the DP for protecting its own.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-ae(Floor Spokesperson, PPP) : "The rejected motion is a rehearsal for the DP's next move to protect its chair Lee Jae-myung."



[Soundbite] Kim Hee-seo(Spokesperson, Justice Party) : "The saying that people stick up for their own always proves right. Our party expresses deep regret."



For its part, the DP criticized the justice minister for publicizing a suspected crime and assisting the prosecution's manipulative investigation. The lawmaker himself said the vote has put a stop to the faulty practice of trying to arrest any and all opposition politicians. Justice Minister Han said the Korean people will remember the wrong decisions made by parliament for a very long time.

