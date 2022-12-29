NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.12.29 (15:15) 수정 2022.12.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



During a meeting of economy-related ministers, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said the government will pursue an immediate execution of next year's budget from January 2 to produce swift policy effects. He said the Korean economy next year is forecast to show low readings in the first half with conditions improving later in the year and to aggressively respond to such trend, the government will frontload a record 65 percent of the budget in the first six months. Choo added that a detailed budget implementation plan will be announced next week.

Statistics Korea released data on November's industrial activity and noted that consumption was down 1.8% from the previous month, marking the 3rd straight month of decrease. Sales of clothing dropped 5.9%, consumer electronics 1.4%, and cosmetics by half a percent. The agency also cited a decline in service sector output and retail sales as well as sluggish production in mining and manufacturing. Overall, it assessed that weak economic conditions continued last month.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-12-29 15:15:24 수정 2022-12-29 16:45:06 News Today

