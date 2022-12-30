CHAOS AS CARS & DRIVERS ESCAPE THE FIRE News Today 입력 2022.12.30 (15:08) 수정 2022.12.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Not only did several cars get trapped inside the tunnel, but chaos ensued when the vehicles trying to escape the tunnel and those trying to enter the tunnel without knowledge of the accident entangled. Some even abandoned their cars to escape the scene.



[Pkg]



Raging flames are seen here engulfing a truck.



[Soundbite] "I'm scared. What's going on?"



Vehicles slow down as they cautiously drive by, passing the burning truck.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-hee(Witness) : "Cars stopped suddenly and turned on their emergency lights. I was wondering what had happened when I saw the fire."



The fire and smoke spread rapidly along the frames of the noise-barrier tunnel and even to the opposite lanes. Several vehicles were enveloped in flames. Drivers who saw the blaze firsthand froze on the spot, barely able to turn on their emergency lights. Massive clouds of smoke were seen even from far off in the distance. As the roaring flames became visible inside the tunnel, drivers quickly turned their cars around.



[Soundbite] Shin Hyeon-ja(Witness) : "People started running out with their mouths covered. Cars kept coming and I turned on the emergency lights to back away. But it was so congested that I couldn't do anything."



Chaos ensued when the vehicles trying to flee the scene and those with no knowledge of the accident trying to enter the tunnel became entangled. Cars rammed into one another but nothing could keep them from turning around and driving against the flow.



[Soundbite] Shin Hyeon-ja(Witness) : "Cars were stuck there. I drove against the oncoming traffic to get away from the scene."



Some drivers hurriedly abandoned their cars to escape the fire. They ran out with their mouths and noses covered to keep them from inhaling the toxic smoke. Forty-four vehicles got stuck inside the tunnel and burned down. The tunnel was long and had much traffic, causing extensive vehicle damage. The vehicles who barely escaped the fire were locked in a traffic jam and it took a long time for them to leave the area as well.

