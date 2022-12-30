YOON URGES MORE TAX SUPPORT FOR CHIPS News Today 입력 2022.12.30 (15:08) 수정 2022.12.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol called for additional tax support including for the semiconductor sector while expressing regret over the insufficient reduction in the corporate tax rate during parliamentary negotiations on next year's budget. Deputy presidential spokesman Lee Jae-myoung relayed Yoon's remark noting that a tax amendment on the one percentage point corporate tax cut will be approved in a Cabinet meeting. Yoon said that due to the majority-holding opposition bloc, the maximum corporate tax has not been sufficiently lowered to boost investment and global competitiveness of Korean firms. He said it's regrettable that tax support measures proposed by a special committee on chips were not discussed in detail.

President Yoon Suk-yeol called for additional tax support including for the semiconductor sector while expressing regret over the insufficient reduction in the corporate tax rate during parliamentary negotiations on next year's budget. Deputy presidential spokesman Lee Jae-myoung relayed Yoon's remark noting that a tax amendment on the one percentage point corporate tax cut will be approved in a Cabinet meeting. Yoon said that due to the majority-holding opposition bloc, the maximum corporate tax has not been sufficiently lowered to boost investment and global competitiveness of Korean firms. He said it's regrettable that tax support measures proposed by a special committee on chips were not discussed in detail.