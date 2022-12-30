INFLUENZA PATIENTS ON THE RISE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The number of winter flu patients has shot up by more than 30% in one week. According to data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, suspected influenza patients numbered 55.4 out of every one thousand outpatients between December 18 and 24. It's up by 32.2% from 41.9 a week ago. In particular, among infants, the number of suspected flu patients jumped more than 57% from 37.6 to 59.3. Among children, the figure rose 37% from 101 to 138.7 during the cited period.
