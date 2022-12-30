INFLUENZA PATIENTS ON THE RISE News Today 입력 2022.12.30 (15:08) 수정 2022.12.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The number of winter flu patients has shot up by more than 30% in one week. According to data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, suspected influenza patients numbered 55.4 out of every one thousand outpatients between December 18 and 24. It's up by 32.2% from 41.9 a week ago. In particular, among infants, the number of suspected flu patients jumped more than 57% from 37.6 to 59.3. Among children, the figure rose 37% from 101 to 138.7 during the cited period.

INFLUENZA PATIENTS ON THE RISE

입력 2022-12-30 15:08:35 수정 2022-12-30 16:45:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The number of winter flu patients has shot up by more than 30% in one week. According to data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, suspected influenza patients numbered 55.4 out of every one thousand outpatients between December 18 and 24. It's up by 32.2% from 41.9 a week ago. In particular, among infants, the number of suspected flu patients jumped more than 57% from 37.6 to 59.3. Among children, the figure rose 37% from 101 to 138.7 during the cited period.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

