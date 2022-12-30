기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

INFLUENZA PATIENTS ON THE RISE
입력 2022.12.30 (15:08) 수정 2022.12.30 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The number of winter flu patients has shot up by more than 30% in one week. According to data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, suspected influenza patients numbered 55.4 out of every one thousand outpatients between December 18 and 24. It's up by 32.2% from 41.9 a week ago. In particular, among infants, the number of suspected flu patients jumped more than 57% from 37.6 to 59.3. Among children, the figure rose 37% from 101 to 138.7 during the cited period.
  • INFLUENZA PATIENTS ON THE RISE
    • 입력 2022-12-30 15:08:35
    • 수정2022-12-30 16:45:15
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The number of winter flu patients has shot up by more than 30% in one week. According to data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, suspected influenza patients numbered 55.4 out of every one thousand outpatients between December 18 and 24. It's up by 32.2% from 41.9 a week ago. In particular, among infants, the number of suspected flu patients jumped more than 57% from 37.6 to 59.3. Among children, the figure rose 37% from 101 to 138.7 during the cited period.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!