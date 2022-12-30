AIR DEFENSE DRILL FOR N. KOREAN UAVs News Today 입력 2022.12.30 (15:08) 수정 2022.12.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea's provocation using UAVs is unacceptable, and stressed that unequivocal retribution will be the best suppression for any provocation. For the first time in five years, an anti-drone air defense training was held for the Army and the Air Force by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



[Pkg]



This glider-shaped flying object is a virtual North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle used in a simulation drill. As soon as the South Korean military's local defense radar detects the drone, a KA-1 tactical control aircraft is mobilized to find out if the drone belongs to the enemy. Then an Army attack helicopter is mobilized to bring it down. The 20mm Vulcan cannons, which failed to recently detect North Korean drones, and short-range surface-to-air missiles were also deployed. The anti-drone air defense training was held for the Army and the Air Force by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It's the first joint training in five years. However, no live firing was used, as the drill was held near a residential area, like when the North Korean drones penetrated South Korean airspace earlier this week. The deployment of jammers, which emit disrupting waves, can help minimize civilian damage and neutralize drones. Currently, imported jammers are only in use at the nation's key facilities such as the presidential office. The military has decided to push forward the January 2026 deadline to develop domestic jammers. President Yoon has been to see the Agency for Defense Development, which is tasked with weapons research and development. He said North Korea's drone provocation is unacceptable and that South Korea should show North Korea that it must pay a hefty price for its acts. Yoon stressed there is no need to be afraid of North Korea just because it has nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "We must prepare overwhelming war capabilities to achieve peace."



Upon returning to his office, Yoon went to see the NSC standing committee to reiterate his call for an immediate and firm response.

AIR DEFENSE DRILL FOR N. KOREAN UAVs

입력 2022-12-30 15:08:35 수정 2022-12-30 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea's provocation using UAVs is unacceptable, and stressed that unequivocal retribution will be the best suppression for any provocation. For the first time in five years, an anti-drone air defense training was held for the Army and the Air Force by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



[Pkg]



This glider-shaped flying object is a virtual North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle used in a simulation drill. As soon as the South Korean military's local defense radar detects the drone, a KA-1 tactical control aircraft is mobilized to find out if the drone belongs to the enemy. Then an Army attack helicopter is mobilized to bring it down. The 20mm Vulcan cannons, which failed to recently detect North Korean drones, and short-range surface-to-air missiles were also deployed. The anti-drone air defense training was held for the Army and the Air Force by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It's the first joint training in five years. However, no live firing was used, as the drill was held near a residential area, like when the North Korean drones penetrated South Korean airspace earlier this week. The deployment of jammers, which emit disrupting waves, can help minimize civilian damage and neutralize drones. Currently, imported jammers are only in use at the nation's key facilities such as the presidential office. The military has decided to push forward the January 2026 deadline to develop domestic jammers. President Yoon has been to see the Agency for Defense Development, which is tasked with weapons research and development. He said North Korea's drone provocation is unacceptable and that South Korea should show North Korea that it must pay a hefty price for its acts. Yoon stressed there is no need to be afraid of North Korea just because it has nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "We must prepare overwhelming war capabilities to achieve peace."



Upon returning to his office, Yoon went to see the NSC standing committee to reiterate his call for an immediate and firm response.