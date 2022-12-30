FIRST SUNRISE MAKES USE OF IDLE CABLE CARS News Today 입력 2022.12.30 (15:08) 수정 2022.12.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A tourist cable car refurbished from gondola lifts has been installed at Mt. Gariwangsan in Jeongseon-gun County of Gangwon-do Province. This was also the place where the alpine skiing competitions were held at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Attention is also drawn as an event where tourists can go up the mountaintop using this cable car and see the sunrise is being pushed.



[Pkg]



The day breaks slowly over mountain slopes. Moments later, the crimson sun appears in the sky. As darkness disappears rapidly, the sun rays begin to beam, lighting up the world.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-sook(Jeongseon-gun resident) : "The scenery seen from the mountain is magnificent and beyond expression. The view of mountain slopes is awe-inspiring."



This is what sunrise looks like from Habong Peak of Mt. Gariwangsan, 1381 meters above sea level. This is the point where the alpine skiing competitions began at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. After a 20-minute ride in a cable car, refurbished from gondola lifts that were used in sports competitions, you're rewarded with a panoramic view of the Baekdu Daegan mountain range. Jeongseon-gun County of Gangwon-do Province is to hold a New Year sunrise event on Mt. Gariwangsan for local residents on January 1st. The cable car will be operated every Sunday from January 3rd through the month of February. Its operation could be extended further.



[Soundbite] Han Beom-mo(Jeongseon-gun County Gov’t) : "From March, the sunrise time will change. We will operate the cable car flexibly according to the number of tourists."



New year sunrise events in gondola lifts are also to be held on January 1st at the High 1 Resort in Jeongseon-gun County and on Mt. Balwangsan in PyeongChang-gun County. High-lying areas that are easily accessible by car, such as Daegwallyeong or Mt. Hambaeksan, are also gaining popularity as New Year sunrise viewing spots. Seeing the first sunrise of 2023 from a serene mountaintop rather than from a crowded beach could become a more memorable experience.

FIRST SUNRISE MAKES USE OF IDLE CABLE CARS

입력 2022-12-30 15:08:35 수정 2022-12-30 16:45:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A tourist cable car refurbished from gondola lifts has been installed at Mt. Gariwangsan in Jeongseon-gun County of Gangwon-do Province. This was also the place where the alpine skiing competitions were held at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Attention is also drawn as an event where tourists can go up the mountaintop using this cable car and see the sunrise is being pushed.



[Pkg]



The day breaks slowly over mountain slopes. Moments later, the crimson sun appears in the sky. As darkness disappears rapidly, the sun rays begin to beam, lighting up the world.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-sook(Jeongseon-gun resident) : "The scenery seen from the mountain is magnificent and beyond expression. The view of mountain slopes is awe-inspiring."



This is what sunrise looks like from Habong Peak of Mt. Gariwangsan, 1381 meters above sea level. This is the point where the alpine skiing competitions began at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. After a 20-minute ride in a cable car, refurbished from gondola lifts that were used in sports competitions, you're rewarded with a panoramic view of the Baekdu Daegan mountain range. Jeongseon-gun County of Gangwon-do Province is to hold a New Year sunrise event on Mt. Gariwangsan for local residents on January 1st. The cable car will be operated every Sunday from January 3rd through the month of February. Its operation could be extended further.



[Soundbite] Han Beom-mo(Jeongseon-gun County Gov’t) : "From March, the sunrise time will change. We will operate the cable car flexibly according to the number of tourists."



New year sunrise events in gondola lifts are also to be held on January 1st at the High 1 Resort in Jeongseon-gun County and on Mt. Balwangsan in PyeongChang-gun County. High-lying areas that are easily accessible by car, such as Daegwallyeong or Mt. Hambaeksan, are also gaining popularity as New Year sunrise viewing spots. Seeing the first sunrise of 2023 from a serene mountaintop rather than from a crowded beach could become a more memorable experience.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

