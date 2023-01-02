N. KOREA PLANS TO BOOST NUCLEAR ARSENAL News Today 입력 2023.01.02 (15:11) 수정 2023.01.02 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Following the launch of 3 ballistic missiles on the 31st, North Korea once again fired a missile of the same kind Sunday towards the East Sea. North Korea called them 600-millimeter super-large rocket launchers, capable of carrying strategic nuclear weapons. North Korea further claimed that they will mass produce strategic nuclear weapons and develop new types of ICBMs, citing South Korea as a clear enemy.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stands on the stage in front of a large crowd, and behind them are vehicles loaded with multiple rocket launchers. North Korea called them 600-millimeter super-large rocket launchers. Three such missiles were fired from this rocket launcher on December 31st to test its performance. North Korea launched another missile around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, which, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew some 400 kilometers before falling on the East Sea. The North Korean munition industry produced 30 rocket launchers, which were presented to the Workers' Party and then delivered to artillery units. They are presumed to have been deployed in the field. North Korea claimed that the super-large rocket launcher puts all areas of South Korea within its range and that it is an assault weapon capable of carrying strategic nuclear weapons. The 600-millimeter rocket launcher uses solid fuel and has a range of nearly 400 kilometers with partial maneuvering capability. Unlike other rocket launchers, the 600-millimeter type is equipped with a guidance system that enables it to find a target on its own. This is why the South Korean military classifies it as a ballistic missile. Having presided over the six-day plenary meeting of the Workers' Party, North Korea's leader defined South Korea as a clear enemy in the final report and declared a policy of direct confrontation.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Central TV) : "The current situation highlights the importance and the need to mass produce strategic nuclear weapons and demands an exponential increase in our nuclear arsenal."



Kim added that the nuclear weapons are for deterring war, but when deterrence fails, they will not only be used for defense purposes. He has essentially implied that he may use nuclear weapons for a preemptive strike. Having stated that other ICBMs will be developed with the goal of boosting rapid nuclear counter-strike capability, North Korea is also likely to step up development of new ICBMs using solid fuel. In addition, the regime disclosed its plan to launch its first military satellite as quickly as possible.

