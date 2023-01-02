YOON VOWS FIRM RESPONSE AGAINST N. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.01.02 (15:11) 수정 2023.01.02 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



In response to North Korea's provocation, the Ministry of Defense issued a stern warning to North Korea saying that if North Korea makes an attempt at using nuclear arms, it would lead to the end of the Kim Jong-un regime. President Yoon also called for military readiness, stressing the importance of firmly responding to the enemy's provocations of any kind with a firm determination.



[Pkg]



On the first morning of 2023 President Yoon visited the national crisis management center in the basement of the presidential office. He held a virtual meeting with military chiefs including the Joint Chiefs of Staff to inspect the nation's military readiness. Yoon says North Korea will continue to conduct provocations using various means by further escalating nuclear and missile threats. He stressed the importance of firmly responding to the enemy's provocations of any kind with a firm determination not to avoid going to war. Upon receiving the president's orders, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup convened an emergency meeting with military commanders. He ordered them to respond to Pyongyang's provocations firmly and sternly to defend the country. Earlier the defense ministry issued a strong warning to North Korea. The statement reads, "We gravely warn that should North Korea make an attempt at using nuclear arms, it would lead to the end of the Kim Jong-un regime." This strong rhetoric apparently represents the South Korean military's resolve to counter Pyongyang's threats, such as the unprecedented missile firing on the first day of the year and insinuation at the preemptive use of its nuclear arsenal. The unification ministry also condemned the North for its deplorable attitude of threatening to use nuclear weapons against the people of the same nation. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula will likely run high for some time this year as Pyongyang made clear on News Year's day that it's determined to clash head-on and beef up its nuclear capabilities.

