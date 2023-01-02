COVID-19 TESTING FOR ARRIVALS FROM CHINA News Today 입력 2023.01.02 (15:11) 수정 2023.01.02 (17:15)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Strong measures will be implemented from Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coming in from China. PCR tests will become mandatory upon arrival for those coming in from China, and the government has also limited the issuance of short-term visas, which were issued to tourists as well, for the time being.



[Pkg]



Starting Monday, short-term sojourners from China must undergo PCR tests at entry points immediately upon arrival. They must wait at a separate area until the test results are in. If tested positive, they will be isolated at a temporary lodging. Korean nationals or long-term foreign residents must get tested at a public health clinic located in their respective area within a day of their arrival and wait in their homes for test results. The government has limited the Korean diplomatic offices in China from issuing short-term visas until the end of January. The government decision is based on the need to restrict short-term travels to Korea. The visa issuance restriction may be prolonged depending on the circumstances. However, exceptions will be placed for those visiting for humanitarian purposes, such as attending funerals, and diplomatic affairs. They still have to enter local addresses and contact information in the quarantine COVID-19 defense system, better known as Q-CODE. Starting January 5th, all passengers on flights from China must provide negative COVID-19 test results. Excluded are those visiting Korea for humanitarian reasons, on official business or children six years or younger. The government expanded the test centers and waiting areas at Incheon International Airport to toughen quarantine measures for arrivals from China. Additional temporary housing facilities will be provided to those who tested positive.



[Soundbite] Cho Kyoo-hong(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "I will make sure that disease control measures are carried out smoothly by mandating pre-departure tests and limiting visa issuance and flight number increase."



As of January 2nd midnight, 22,735 new COVID-19 cases were reported. 35 cases are from foreign countries, including China. The number of critical patients exceeded 600 for two consecutive days.

COVID-19 TESTING FOR ARRIVALS FROM CHINA

입력 2023-01-02 15:11:30 수정 2023-01-02 17:15:58 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Strong measures will be implemented from Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coming in from China. PCR tests will become mandatory upon arrival for those coming in from China, and the government has also limited the issuance of short-term visas, which were issued to tourists as well, for the time being.



[Pkg]



Starting Monday, short-term sojourners from China must undergo PCR tests at entry points immediately upon arrival. They must wait at a separate area until the test results are in. If tested positive, they will be isolated at a temporary lodging. Korean nationals or long-term foreign residents must get tested at a public health clinic located in their respective area within a day of their arrival and wait in their homes for test results. The government has limited the Korean diplomatic offices in China from issuing short-term visas until the end of January. The government decision is based on the need to restrict short-term travels to Korea. The visa issuance restriction may be prolonged depending on the circumstances. However, exceptions will be placed for those visiting for humanitarian purposes, such as attending funerals, and diplomatic affairs. They still have to enter local addresses and contact information in the quarantine COVID-19 defense system, better known as Q-CODE. Starting January 5th, all passengers on flights from China must provide negative COVID-19 test results. Excluded are those visiting Korea for humanitarian reasons, on official business or children six years or younger. The government expanded the test centers and waiting areas at Incheon International Airport to toughen quarantine measures for arrivals from China. Additional temporary housing facilities will be provided to those who tested positive.



[Soundbite] Cho Kyoo-hong(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "I will make sure that disease control measures are carried out smoothly by mandating pre-departure tests and limiting visa issuance and flight number increase."



As of January 2nd midnight, 22,735 new COVID-19 cases were reported. 35 cases are from foreign countries, including China. The number of critical patients exceeded 600 for two consecutive days.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

