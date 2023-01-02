YOON VOWS LABOR REFORM AS STARTING POINT News Today 입력 2023.01.02 (15:11) 수정 2023.01.02 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol reaffirmed his commitment to three major reforms for the nation's labor, education and pension systems during his New Year’s address Sunday. He first vowed to promote economic growth through reforming the labor sector, but with rival parties split on the issue, Yoon's reform plan is expected to see a bumpy road ahead.



[Pkg]



Having entered the second year of his term in office, President Yoon Suk-yeol stressed that he will focus on reforming the three major areas of labor, education and pension this year, saying the drive can no longer be postponed.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "There is no future for a nation in which people only pursue to maintain their own vested interests."



He vowed to promote economic growth through reforming the labor sector. Yoon placed top priority on establishing labor-management relations in accordance with the law and improving the dual hiring structure that divides regular and non-regular workers. However, his administration’s drive is expected to see a bumpy road ahead due to the continuing discord with the labor sector. On education, the president proposed handing over higher education-related authority to local governments. For pension reform, he presented the direction of first holding public discussions before pushing for a revision bill. All the three reforms require social consensus and revised laws. But there were no remarks on political cooperation with the opposition bloc. Instead, he placed emphasis on reducing benefits for those with vested interests.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Those with vested interests are persistent in protecting what they have and it's easier to compromise with them. But we have never settled for a small sea."



Yoon noted that exports are the best remedy for the nation to overcome the economic crisis. He promised to nurture infrastructure construction, nuclear power plants and the defense industry as new engines for exports. The People Power Party welcomed the president’s address and pledged to actively support his initiatives.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "South Korea will be able to grow into a sustainable country if it succeeds in reforming three major sectors."



The Democratic Party blasted the president and the ruling party for wielding power in a violent manner.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "This is an era when policies to give hope through negotiations have disappeared, while violent and unilateral ruling is overwhelming. However, we will build a new path of hope with the people."



On New Year’s Day, DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung visited the graves of the two former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun. He convened a leadership meeting in Busan and had a luncheon with former President Moon Jae-in on Monday.

